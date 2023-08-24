Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 24, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Angeliki Frangou - Chairwoman and CEO

George Achniotis - CFO

Ioannis Karyotis - SVP, Strategic Planning

Enrique Ferrando - Navios Logistics CFO

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for joining Navios Maritime Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. We are pleased to host the call from the Cayman Islands.

With us today from the Company are Chairwoman and CEO, Ms. Angeliki Frangou; Chief Financial Officer, Mr. George Achniotis; Senior Vice President of Strategic Planning, Mr. Ioannis Karyotis; and Navios Logistics Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Enrique Ferrando.

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Doris Trifon, [ph] who will take you through the conference call details and safe harbor statements.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, Michael. As a reminder, this conference call is being webcast. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors section of Navios Holdings website at www.navios.com. You’ll see the webcast link in the middle of the page and a copy of the presentation referencing today’s earnings conference call will also be found there.

Now, I will review the safe harbor statement. This conference call could contain forward-looking statements under the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Navios Holdings. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Navios Holdings management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such risks are more fully discussed in Navios Holdings filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be understood in light of such risks. Navios Holdings does not assume any obligation to update information contained in this conference call.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.