Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tyson Foods Is Still A Buy

Aug. 24, 2023 3:39 PM ETTyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)1 Comment
Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.96K Followers

Summary

  • I analyzed Tyson Foods a year ago, and rated it a BUY in what was an apparent mistake.
  • I am revisiting Tyson Foods to see how it copes with the challenges of inflation and if my investment thesis is intact.
  • After analyzing the company, I believe Tyson Foods is still attractive for dividend growth investors.

Tyson Announces Closing Of Chicago Offices, Following Trend Of Other Big Businesses Leaving The City

Scott Olson

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I focus on discovering new chances for investments in assets that generate income. Whenever I come across appealing options, I frequently bolster my current holdings. A year ago, I analyzed the

This article was written by

Khen Elazar profile picture
Khen Elazar
8.96K Followers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

dan1944 profile picture
dan1944
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (924)
They are planning on closing several chicken processing plants in Arkansas. Are they also closing beef plants? If so where? How will these moves help the revenue growth?
dan
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.