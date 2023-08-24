Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alarum Technologies Ltd (ALAR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 2:51 PM ETAlarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Alarum Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:ALAR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Shachar Daniel - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Shai Avnit - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Alarum Technologies Corporate Update Conference Call for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. [Operator Instructions]. This conference is being recorded today, August 24, 2023.

Before we get started, I will read a disclaimer about forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain, in addition to historical information, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws.

Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions, and other statements that are different than historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may result in expectations not being realized and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements.

Potential risks and uncertainties include those discussed under the heading Risk Factors in Alarum's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or SEC on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC.

All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, made on behalf of the company are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements, and such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on these.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Shachar Daniel, the company's CEO. The floor is yours.

Shachar Daniel

Thank you very much, operator, and welcome, everyone, to Alarum Technologies' second quarter

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.