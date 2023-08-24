Olivier Le Moal

Just over four months ago, I wrote on Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSE:MTA), noting that there was no way to justify chasing the stock above US$5.60. Not only was the stock overextended short-term, which made it vulnerable to a violent correction, but it was trading at a premium to P/NAV, leaving it close to fully valued with zero margin of safety. Since then, the stock has massively underperformed the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), suffering a 30% drawdown vs. the ~22% drawdown in the GDXJ. In this update, we'll look at its Q2 results, recent developments, and whether the stock has moved into a low-risk buy zone yet.

Wasamac Drill Core (Metalla 1.5% NSR - Agnico Eagle Presentation

All figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise noted.

Q2 Results

Metalla released its Q2 results earlier this month, reporting a quarterly volume of 856 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs], a 53% increase from the year-ago period. The company's increase in attributable GEO volumes can be attributed to higher GEO contributions from Higginsville, Wharf, and the New Luika Gold Stream, as well as initial contributions from El Realito and La Encantada. Unfortunately, this was partially offset by no contribution from COSE and Joaquin which have moved into care and maintenance and no contributions from Beaufor in Quebec, which moved into care and maintenance shortly after starting production last year. This has increased year-to-date GEO volumes to 1,783, up from 1,284 in the year-ago period.

Metalla - Quarterly Attributable GEOs Sold - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Looking at the financial results, Metalla reported sales from streams and royalty interests of ~$1.67 million, a 2% decline sequentially vs. Q1 2023 but a 64% increase from the year-ago period. Unfortunately, we saw less growth on a per share basis, with Metalla's weighted average share count up ~17% year-over-year and the company still reporting a net loss of ~$0.49 million in the period despite a record average realized gold price of $1,945/oz. From a liquidity standpoint, Metalla ended the period with ~$8.6 million in working capital and ~$16 million undrawn on its loan facility, with the maturity extended to May 2027, and the interest rate increased from 8% to 10% per annum. Let's dig into recent developments.

Metalla - Sales From Streams & Royalties - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

Looking at recent developments across the portfolio, the first was certainly a negative, with Metalla noting that it's 0.50% NSR royalty at the Del Carmen Project has been terminated, resulting in a $1.3 million impairment charge following the operator's decision to end its agreement to explore the property. And in other negative news, we've seen several significant revisions to planned production timelines in Metalla's portfolio vs. early 2022 when I discussed that the 2026 production estimate for Wasamac looked aggressive even within Yamana's portfolio. Unfortunately, Agnico Eagle (AEM) confirmed in its Q2 prepared remarks that this looks like a 2029 opportunity, and South Domes at Castle Mountain was also pushed out in Metalla's presentation from "mid 2020s" to 2026, while Santa Gertrudis moved to 2026 (previously 2025), and Fifteen Mile Stream to 2027. Finally, Agnico Eagle has changed its language to AK production "potentially" beginning in 2024 vs. 2024 previously.

When it comes to the AK deposit, the asset saw positive exploration results in the quarter that included 5.1 meters at 11.1 grams per tonne of gold, 2.5 meters at 10.4 grams per tonne of gold, and 1.3 meters at 8.5 grams per tonne of gold, all above the average reserve grade of 5.2 grams per tonne of gold. However, whether this moves into production in 2024 or early 2025, this won't be much of a needle mover for Metalla if we assume ~25,000 ounces is produced from AK as part of the estimated 20,000 to 40,000 ounces from Macassa near-surface and AK at the LaRonde Complex. This is because it's a relatively small 0.45% NSR, translating to just ~110 GEOs per annum or ~$200,000 in annual contribution. Meanwhile, the company may have a larger royalty at Cote Gold, it is most valuable later in the mine life at Gosselin vs. less than 10% of resources/reserves it covers at the main Cote Gold pit.

Amalgamated Kirkland & Macassa - Agnico Eagle Website

Metalla holds a 1.35% NSR royalty that covers less than 10% of the Côté Reserves and Resources estimate and covers all of the 5 Moz gold Gosselin Resource estimate.

On a positive note, Tocantinzinho remains on track for H2-2024 production with a full year of commercial production in 2025. The 0.75% gross value royalty here will be meaningful, with average annual production of ~180,000 ounces in the first five years or ~1,350 GEOs per annum to Metalla. This would translate to ~33% growth from this one asset alone assuming the company produces ~4,000 GEOs this year or upwards of $2.4 million in annual revenue at current gold prices. Meanwhile, Agnico Eagle reported solid exploration results from Camflo which lies just northeast of Odyssey and could be a future feed source for the hungry Canadian Malartic Mill post-2026. For those unfamiliar, Metalla has a 1.0% NSR at Camflo, potentially being another 800+ GEO per annum contributor in the future assuming production of at least 80,000 ounces of gold.

Camflo Historic Mine Location - Google Earth

Camflo Drilling Highlights - Agnico Eagle Website

Finally, as for new acquisitions, Metalla acquired a 20% silver stream on the Esperanza Project in Mexico, a 1.4% NSR royalty on Fenn-Gib in Timmins, a 2.0% NSR on the Ronda Project in Shining Tree, Ontario, and a 2.0% NSR on the Northshore West Property in Thunder Bay, Ontario for ~$5.0 million in shares. The first of these projects which was previously owned by Alamos (AGI) was expected to produce ~100,000 ounces of gold and ~225,000 ounces of silver per annum, making the 20% stream quite attractive as it would translate to ~$800,000 in annual contribution per annum based on the 20% of spot payment for delivery of each ounce. That said, initial capex on the 7.3 million tonne per annum project has likely doubled since 2011 (~$130 million), and putting this asset into production any time soon could be a tall order for a company with ~$20 million market cap, translating to a market cap to estimated initial capex ratio of less than 0.10 to 1.0.

To summarize, while some projects are moving along at a solid pace (Cote Gold, Tocantinzinho), other assets continue to get pushed out. Meanwhile, there continues to be a question mark around Santa Gertrudis with it not being clear whether a ~125,000-ounce per annum project would fit Agnico's near ~4.0 million ounce production profile and the opportunity to move its Mexican team to San Nicolas once mining comes to a close at its smaller Mexican assets. Hence, with key assets like Wasamac, Santa Gertrudis, Fifteen Mile Stream, and Castle Mountain Phase 2 still three to six years away, Metalla's annual cash flow will make it difficult to fund new acquisitions without share dilution and high-cost debt, an inferior position vs. its larger peers.

Valuation

Based on ~56 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$4.20. Metalla trades at a market cap of ~$235 million, making it one of the lowest valued royalty/streaming companies in the sector. And while this is a steep discount to the mid-tier royalty/streaming peer group that trades at an average market cap above $2.0 billion, this is largely justified given that Metalla is much smaller in scale with 1/20th the attributable production profile relative to its mid-tier peers (~4,000 GEOs vs. ~100,000+ GEOs). However, there are other negatives that should be taken into consideration when buying a junior royalty/streaming company vs. a mid-tier or major.

Metalla - Share Count - Company Filings

The first is that given the competitive environment in the sector with over 10 royalty/streaming companies, it is becoming more difficult to lock up quality royalties/streams. Plus, we've seen some mid-tiers and majors make smaller deals and look at third-party royalties to generate growth, with examples of smaller deals year-to-date by majors and mid-tiers including Volcan, Caserones, Wildcat/Mountain View, Costa Fuego, and Agbaou, with an average deal price of ~$11.0 million. This is not ideal for Metalla when combined with the competition from smaller players like Orogen (OTCQX:OGNRF), EMX Royalty (EMX), Elemental Altus (OTCQX:ELEMF) and Gold Royalty Corp (GROY). In fact, I would argue that the competition is negative for nearly all the smaller royalty/streaming companies as their weaker cash positions, higher cost of capital and softer equity prices can make it very difficult to land deals and grow as they did pre-2021 with less dilution per future attributable GEO added.

Franco-Nevada Recent Deals - Company Filings

The second issue is that Metalla has not hit a point of critical mass to fund meaningful acquisitions from cash-flow and debt and it's not even close, and that debt comes at a much less attractive cost than its larger peers. This means that even if the company locks up new transactions, it's often resulting in share dilution at depressed prices, it's carrying higher interest expense, and there's no major deal on the horizon to change this outlook. The reason is that while Wasamac looked like a 2026 opportunity that would generate ~$4.0+ million in attributable revenue per annum (assumes 0.50% buyback exercised) for Metalla in 2026 and give it more cash flow to work with, this has now been pushed out to 2029 at the earliest with Agnico Eagle (AEM), extending the period that it will remain handicapped vs. its larger peers unless the company wants to resort to using equity to fund new deals.

So, with the share count being a moving target due to continued share dilution (~279,400 shares sold in Q2 at US$4.34), and Metalla not positioned to take significant advantage of the favorable environment with less than $30 million in liquidity with no near-term change in the situation, it's tougher to justify owning the stock relative to its peers. And while there would be a case for owning the stock if it was trading at a massive discount to the mid-tier peer group, this is not the case, with Metalla trading at 0.81x P/NAV vs. an estimated net asset value of ~$290 million and barely a 20% discount to mid-tier peers. In summary, even if Metalla may have 20% upside to fair value of US$5.10 (1.0x P/NAV, ~57 million fully diluted shares at year-end), it's not in a low-risk buy zone, which comes in at US$3.20 or lower based on a required 35% discount to fair value for royalty/streaming juniors.

Summary

Metalla Royalty Streaming had a mediocre Q2 with no contribution from COSE/Joaquin, a slight dip in sequential royalty/stream sales sequentially (Q2 vs. Q1 2023), and an impairment of $1.3 million at its Del Carmen 0.50% NSR royalty, an unfortunate blow after production from Beaufor didn't pan out as expected last year. Unfortunately, H2 2023 isn't likely to be much better, and while 2024 will be a better year with contributions from Cote, AK, and Tocantinzinho, the company is still years away from being at a size where investors can be confident that we won't see steady share dilution to fund new deals. To summarize, while Metalla has become more reasonably valued following its sharp correction, I continue to see far more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector.