Following my March publication on Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) there have been numerous investment updates that need more lengthy discussion. Recent downgrades to our portfolio ratings on Insulet (PODD) and others within the diabetes spectrum also feed into the analysis presented here today.

Critically, the firm's selloff in market value continues, now trading within a 2-year low of average price range [Figure 1]. The company's latest numbers were balanced, in my view, but didn't provide the evidence needed to overturn a neutral position.

In the last publication, it was opined TNDM "has more to do to demonstrate its propensity as a viable investment case given the abundance of selective opportunities available to investors right now". This sentiment is shared within the current analysis and a combination of fundamental, economic and valuation factors have me reiterating the hold thesis on TNDM. I'll run through each of these here in greater detail for the benefit of investors own investment reasoning. Net-net, reiterate hold.

Figure 1.

Data: Updata

Critical facts underpinning hold thesis

1. Q2 FY'23 breakdown

Several notable takeouts from the quarter add to the downsides discussed later in this analysis. In particular:

Tandem Mobi launch pending for '24 TNDM introduced new promotional pricing for the Tandem Choice program, which will remain in situ for the remainder of the year. Rather than paying $999 for access to the Tandem Mobi unit (once it becomes available) the promotion allows customers to purchase their new t:slim X2 for $199, an $800 discount. This is interesting, and the rational is said to "reduce the pausing dynamic [that has been] seen historically with new product launches". But I'm not so sure the rationale will lead to more sales, and certainly not the revenue uptake once Tandem Mobi is launched. An 80% discount may very well hurt forward revenues for H2 FY'23. On that note, it's worth noting that Tandem Mobi is the smallest automated insulin delivery system on the market. This mark the first expansion of TNDM's line of pump hardware. This is a potentially bullish move. Management reports there are customers choosing Mobi for its smaller size and optionality. It works under Apple iOS control and the company's AID algorithm. Management also spoke of its customers pausing their purchasing decisions to await the availability of Mobi. TNDM plans to kick off the scale launch of Mobi with a limited release in early Q4, followed by broad availability in early FY'24.

Continued expansion of installed base On the sales front, it booked $198mm in top-line revenues from global pump and supplies sales. This was on 29,494 pump shipments. This was down by ~8.2% YoY and a similar amount off Q2 2021 [Figure 2]. U.S. sales were at $145mm, underlined by pump shipments growing 12% sequentially to ~19,000. The global installed base of t:slim X2 insulin pumps was c.440,000, and was up 16% YoY. Of this, ~305,000 were in the U.S. Q2 Pump revenues were $74.4mm, down 9%, equating to ~$3,448 average revenue per new pump shipped. TNDM has already renewed >60% of its 2022 expirations, and is on pace to hit 70% renewal rate earlier in the year vs. historical averages. Typically, seasonality favours H2 for the company, so this may be a potential tailwind leading into the back end of the year. Regarding its operations outside the U.S., TNDM generated $53mm in sales in Q2, shipping 11,000 pumps and growing TNDM's installed base more than 20% YoY to nearly 135,000. The company completed the transition to its European distribution centre last quarter as well. This will support ~70% of ex-U.S. sales going forward. Figure 2 shows the rate of worldwide shipments from 2018. Both U.S. and international shipments are recorded, with the annual total for 2023 recorded at the YTD. It has shipped a cumulative 507,895 unites over this time, despite 2023 being a slower year in sales growth. Perhaps some of the deferred sales of patients waiting Tandem Mobi is a factor. Alas, the slowdown can't be ignored on historical growth trends for Q1 and Q2.



Figure 2.

BIG Insights

Revised guidance numbers for FY'23 Even considering the demand dynamics outlined above, at a minimum, management is eyeing $785mm in sales for FY'23. This calls for a 200bps YoY decline at the top. I would also note, that its U.S. sales could be significantly hampered by timing impacts from its Mobi segment, especially if availability affects customer purchasing decisions. Q4 will therefore be critical to observe the early rollout. It looks to $210mm in ex-U.S. sales for the year, aiming for ~$575mm domestically. We can't look past the fact that management expects similar shipment trends in H2 as were seen in H1. As mentioned earlier, seasonality typically favours TNDM at the back end of the year. So flat growth in shipments from H1 into H2 FY'23 could also be a major headwind to business growth in my view.



2. Divergence in cash flow to growth in operations

Critical observations are made when comparing the degree of cash flows backing the firm's steady-state and growth operations.

Figure 3 depicts TNDM's revenue clip combined with the percentage of operating cash flow behind these on a rolling TTM basis from 2020–2023. The amount of OCF relative to revenues is taken each quarter using these stipulations. Critically, the amount of OCF backing the firm's revenues has squashed to just 1%, with a rapid decline off 16% in December 2021. Each period has seen a continued waning in "cash revenues", compressing by 13 percentage points since Q2 FY'21, whilst inventories recorded on the balance sheet have increased by 121%. The propensity to finance growth operations moving forward is severely hampered by this data in my opinion. This is a risk to capital appreciation investors simply cannot ignore.

Figure 3.

BIG Insights

Meanwhile, Figure 4 illustrates the firm's inefficient deployment of cash over the last 2 years. The current account is shown as total working capital, and was at ~$590mm last period.

But of this, $507mm was tied up into cash and marketable securities. In fact, of the $764mm in short-term assets that could be deployed into operations, the absolute majority—85 to 90%—is held as cash and marketable securities. TNDM has recycled basically none of its cash etc. balance back into operations. Instead, it's been tied up in money markets, yielding 1–5% these past 2.5 years. Adjusting for this it shows that ~$50mm in NWC is required to maintain the current rate of business.

NWC density is therefore far less than reported on these adjustments. This is good. But what's less appealing are the cash numbers. It is true that cash provides optionality, but it is a non-operating asset, and doesn't earn what a business can typically earn on its investments, despite yielding 4–5%, say, in the money markets. What does this say? It tells me TNDM has a lack of opportunities to deploy the cash, that's what. All good to have the sales and so forth rolling in, but without the investment opportunities to redeploy this capital, the value-add for shareholders is minimal. A wider analysis of Figure 4 is seen in Appendix 1.

Figure 4.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

3. Economic characteristics unattractive

The series shown in Figures 5–7 reconciles the capital shareholders own in the business to the profits and economic earnings produced on this.

Figure 5 shows investors have provided the firm with $613mm in capital (debt, equity) and that TNDM has put 148% of this at risk. I've 'penalized' the company for its heavy-cash balance, even though these are non-core assets. It now has $912mm deployed into the business, up from $742mm in Q2 2021.

Figure 5.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

Figure 6 breaks down the earnings profile on this invested capital in TTM values. As of Q2 FY'23, $912mm in capital produces $53mm in post-tax earnings, a thin 6% return on investment. Earnings after-tax and intangible assets are adjusted to capitalize R&D as an intangible investment, amortized over a 7-year useful life. In per-share terms, you're looking at $14/share in capital producing $0.82/share in earnings. This speaks of how 'valuable' TNDM's core assets are, and what kind of income they can produce. In previous years, it has recycled back ~11–12% on its capital, but this is still behind my required rate of return here of 12% (long-term market averages).

Figure 6.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

Finally, Figure 7 exhibits the capital profitability over the testing period. Critically, the firm's profits are suffering from a lack of consumer and production advantages. This is observed in the thin post-tax margins and rather tight capital turnover each period. This suggests it is employing neither a cost differentiation nor cost leadership position in its pricing strategy. To me this spells potential risks going forward. I'd at least expect to be pricing higher/lower than the industry, to demonstrate strength at the margin, or enjoy capital efficiency benefits by turning over its inventories at a high rate. Instead, this isn't the case, which I believe stems back to the surplus of cash on the balance sheet—i.e., a lack of opportunities to redeploy capital. If the demand were there, inventories would be in the stratosphere, and TNDM would be piling cash into additional capacity.

Figure 7.

Sources: BIG Insights, Company filings

Valuation

The stock sells at 2.3x forward sales and is priced at more than 39x forward cash flows, securing a 2.5% forward cash flow yield, well below the risk-free rate at present. It also trades at 4.7x book value, but I'd be hard-pressed to pay this premium to TNDM's net assets given what's been discussed here today. On relative terms, I'm not attracted to TNDM's multiples at this point, especially when selective opportunities are selling at far more respective ranges.

A firm can compound its intrinsic value at the function of its return on capital deployed and the amounts it reinvests at these rates of return. Applying the calculus to TNDM's equity line leads to the implied valuations shown in Figure 8. Critically, TNDM is trading at 1 standard deviation below the implied estimate of intrinsic value. We'd be looking for 1 standard deviation to be higher than the current market value to support a bullish view within this model. This isn't the case here.

Whilst the market selloff in 2022 was brutal to TNDM's equity line, this was no doubt compounded by the fact its profitability and capital productivity have crimped forward earnings power. As such, I believe TNDM is trading at a range of fair value and believe the market has it correctly valued at the current market cap. This supports a neutral view.

Figure 8.

Sources: BIG Insights, Seeking Alpha

In short

Following rigorous analysis of the latest investment updates, my findings point to a reiterated hold rating on TNDM. Critically, the capital tied up in the firm's core and non-core operations isn't rotating back to the exceptional profit growth I'm after for our portfolios. For long-term investors, being that market returns closely resemble business returns over time, this isn't conducive to an advocated buy rating. Instead, multiple headwinds cannot be ignored, balanced by potential tailwinds in the product launches planned for Q4 this year and H1 next year. Net-net, reiterate hold.

