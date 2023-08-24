Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nikola: More Capital Doesn't Solve Its Problems

Aug. 24, 2023 4:11 PM ETNikola Corporation (NKLA)
Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
822 Followers

Summary

  • Nikola’s cash on hand of $226 million would only enable it to operate for less than two more quarters at its current cash burn rate.
  • Nikola has $348 million in debt, with the majority of that maturing in 2026.
  • Nikola’s shareholders approved the company’s proposal to increase its authorized shares, which gives it access to around $596 million of dilutive funding.
  • Nikola has recently recalled 209 vehicles due to safety hazards regarding its batteries.
  • Despite Proterra, Nikola’s battery provider, filing for bankruptcy, it is still committed to delivering batteries to the company.

Electric truck Nikola on a street

Tramino

Thesis

While Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has raised $135 million from the $600 million that management has said that it will have access to after increasing its authorized shares, it is still at a serious risk of running out of cash due

This article was written by

Penny Stocks Today profile picture
Penny Stocks Today
822 Followers
Penny Stocks Today was built by investors for investors. Established in early 2020, we focus on creating news and info that gives readers a full picture of the micro and small cap markets. We regularly cover the latest stocks and their movements with in-depth analysis of catalysts and market potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.