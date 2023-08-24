Tramino

Thesis

While Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has raised $135 million from the $600 million that management has said that it will have access to after increasing its authorized shares, it is still at a serious risk of running out of cash due to the extremely high projected cash burn for the rest of the year. With the company recalling 209 of its trucks due to a safety hazard risk, it will take a massive hit both to its financials and its reputation, which is especially bad since it is transitioning to a build-to-order model that would rely on its reputation to win these orders.

To make matters worse, Proterra (OTC:PTRAQ), its main battery provider, just filed for Chapter 11. While this shouldn't affect Nikola in the short term under normal circumstances, it's happening before the vehicle recalls put the company in a bad position. Nikola's bad financial position, which will be amplified by the recent recalls and the company having to dilute its shareholders to raise capital, are the main reasons I'm giving it a strong sell rating.

Nikola's Financials

Nikola ended Q2 2023 with $15 million in revenue, a 33% YoY decline. Its total gross margin has further declined to -181% from -170% last year over the same period. While the company increased its service revenue, which has better margins, by 4400%, it is still not enough to improve its overall margins due to the decline in its truck gross margin, which declined from -170% to -233%.

Q2 earnings

As for its liquidity, Nikola ended the quarter with $226 million in cash, which is enough cash runaway for a little over a quarter at its current cash burn rate. The truck manufacturer has burned through $148 million in Q2 and more than $388 million in the first half of 2023.

Q2 earnings

Nikola capitalized on the new amendments to Delaware's General Corporation Law to require only majority votes to increase authorized shares and conducted a special meeting earlier in August to get approval to double its authorized shares. Now, according to management's Q1 2023 earnings call, it should have access to around $600 million in dilutive funding, of which it realized $125 million by entering into a securities purchase agreement up to $325 million.

Since the convertible notes have a 5% interest rate, Nikola will have to pay $6.25 million at the start of every year, which can go up to $18 million annually if the investors decide to exercise the additional $200 million option. I believe that even with the added $600 million, Nikola is still in a bad position since the extra capital would only extend its cash runaway by less than four quarters, and it will have to look for other ways to raise capital by Q3 2024, if not earlier.

Proterra's Bankruptcy and Vehicle Recalls

What makes matters worse for Nikola is that its main battery supplier, Proterra, has suddenly filed for Chapter 11. This news wouldn't affect the truckmaker in the short term since it has already built inventory, but it will greatly affect it when it decides to ramp production at the start of 2024 as its inventory declines.

That said, Proterra's filing for bankruptcy and Nikola's recalling 209 due to a malfunction in a component within the battery packs put it in a tough position. Furthermore, the truck manufacturer has said that it may incur significant expenses to fix or find a replacement for the faulty part and that it probably won't reach its guidance for the full year, a guidance that it had already downgraded by around 27% at the midpoint in its Q2 earnings call.

This incident won't just cost Nikola repair expenses, but it will also hit its reputation, which is concerning since it intended to switch to a build-to-order model at the start of 2024.

Upside Risks

If Nikola uses the new funding to grow its service and fueling solutions revenue, which has better margins than its truck business, and offset the negative margin, it could have a chance to turn around its business. This may be the case since demand for hydrogen vehicle fueling solutions should increase as more hydrogen trucks hit the road that aren't necessarily Nikola's.

Conclusion

Despite Nikola gaining access to almost $600 million in liquidity, the truck manufacturer still doesn't seem like an attractive business. The company suffers from an extremely high cash burn, which will see it run out of cash by Q3 2024 based on my estimates, even with the additional $600 million, especially with the added interest expense that will come with its funding choices. Furthermore, its main battery provider just filed for bankruptcy, which may hurt it in the long run when it starts ramping production again at the start of 2024 as it reduces its inventory. Additionally, the latest 209 vehicle recall puts the truckmaker in a bad light since it was proven by a third-party investigation that there was a battery malfunction. While hydrogen fuel could be the future for heavy-duty vehicles, I believe Nikola has too many problems for it to lead that future, which is why I'm giving it a strong sell rating.