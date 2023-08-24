Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Northern Star Resources Limited (NESRF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCPK:NESRF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 23, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stuart Tonkin - Managing Director

Ryan Gurner - Chief Financial Officer

Simon Jessop - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - UBS

Daniel Morgan - Barrenjoey

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Alex Barkley - RBC

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Meredith Schwarz - Bank of America

Al Harvey - JP Morgan

Stuart Tonkin

Good morning all, and welcome to the Northern Star Full Year Results Presentation for FY '23. Joining me on the call today is CFO, Ryan Gurner; and COO, Simon Jessop. We have a presentation we'll be referring to this morning as published on the ASX named Results Presentation. And in that presentation, I'll start on Slide 3.

We are in an exceptional position on the conclusion of another financial year whilst advancing our five-year profitable growth strategy. Northern Star is a global leader as well as one of the largest and most liquid gold expert exposures across the Asia-Pacific region. Northern Star continues to build from strength to strength, and this is achieved through our deliberate and simplified portfolio of three large-scale production centers in Tier 1 jurisdictions, producing one commodity, gold.

As you will see in our update today, we continue to execute our clear, low-risk strategy, which is generating superior returns for our shareholders, today, tomorrow and into the future. Our focus remains on operational excellence at a disciplined and a mature approach to investing shareholder funds. I'm particularly proud of our people and their commitment to safely and sustainably execute our value creation strategy. Our people delivering through our core values of safety, teamwork, accountability, respect and results, should be proud of the achievements of FY '23 and ensuring we secure our bright future ahead.

