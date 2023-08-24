Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 3:24 PM ETOSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Edrick - Executive Vice President and CFO

Deepak Chopra - President and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Larry Solow - CJS

Josh Nichols - B. Riley

Jeff Martin - ROTH MKM

Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good day, everyone. Thank you for standing by and welcome to the OSI Systems, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to the Chief Financial Officer, Alan Edrick.

Alan Edrick

Well, thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I am Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems and I am here today with Deepak Chopra, OSI's President and CEO.

Welcome to the OSI Systems fiscal 2023 fourth quarter and year end conference call. We are pleased that you can join us as we review our financial and operational results. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our 2023 fiscal year fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Before we discuss these results, however, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements and the company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to such forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made on this call are based on currently available information and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement based on subsequent events or new information or otherwise.

During today's call, we will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures when describing the company's results. For further information regarding non-GAAP measures and comparable GAAP measures of the company's results and a quantitative reconciliation of those figures, please refer to today's earnings press

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.