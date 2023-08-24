Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix: A Bullish Trifecta Makes It A Buy

Aug. 24, 2023 4:35 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)2 Comments
Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Risk-on sentiment is back in the market, making mega-cap tech stocks like Netflix attractive again.
  • The daily chart shows a potential breakout higher for Netflix, with the accumulation/distribution line indicating money flowing into the stock.
  • The weekly chart looks even more bullish, with strong seasonality trends and potential for significant upside before encountering resistance.
Members Of SAG-AFTRA And WGA Go On Strike At Netflix, Sunset Gower And Paramount Studios

Mario Tama

With risk-on sentiment now back in the market, mega-cap tech stocks that have been crushed since the July top look quite attractive. One that I like here is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), which is seeing rapidly improving revenue

This article was written by

Josh Arnold profile picture
Josh Arnold
22.69K Followers

I've been covering financial markets for ten years, using a combination of technical and fundamental analysis to identify potential winners (and losers) early, particularly when it comes to growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NFLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

nerd_rage profile picture
nerd_rage
Today, 5:41 PM
Comments (18.02K)
Check those numbers again. "The streaming pioneer likely added 2.6M subscribers on a gross basis in July..."

Gross? Not net? Let's see the net figures with both new subscribers and cancellations. And then factor in the tiers because the value of subscribers varies widely globally. What if new subscribers are low value and cancellations are high value?

Better yet, wait for the next quarterly report where NFLX is required to report more details. I'm not basing any decisions on fuzzy math.
R
Robainas
Today, 5:31 PM
Premium
Comments (59)
Sorry-for-the-dashes--visually-impaired-and-software-troubles.--NFLX-like-an-eagle-has-to-dive-sometimes-i-order-to-soar-higher-later.
