Tuya Inc (TUYA) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 3:52 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)
Tuya Inc (NYSE:TUYA) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 23, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Reg Chai - Director of Investor Relations

Xueji Wang - Founder, Co-Chairman and CEO

Yao Liu - Senior VP, CFO and Director

Conference Call Participants

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Timothy Zhao - Goldman Sachs

Mingran Li - CICC

Operator

Good morning, good evening ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Tuya Inc’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I’ll now turn the call over to the first speaker today, Mr. Reg Chai, Investor Relations Director of Tuya. Please go ahead, sir.

Reg Chai

Okay. Good morning. Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our second quarter 2023 earnings call.

Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Mr. Jerry Wang; and our CFO, Ms. Jessie Liu. The second quarter 2023 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.tuya.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website in a few hours. Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese, which will be followed by corresponding English translation.

Xueji Wang

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Tuya's Q2 2023 earnings conference call.

The second quarter of 2023 marked a significant milestone for us. For the first time in our company's history, we have achieved a quarterly breakeven and recorded modest profit on non-GAAP basis of approximately $1.5 million, translating to a non-GAAP margin of around 2.7%. Moreover, we achieved a positive operational cash flow for the quarter, bringing in about $7.5 million. The moving to positive non-GAAP profitability

