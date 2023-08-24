da-kuk

In August 2021 I believed that shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) were rolling on. The producer of high-quality niche products, made an interesting deal which made that sales and profits would double overnight, while the deal was executed at a steep discount to its own valuation. This made the company a clear winner in this environment and an interesting long-term investment opportunity.

The company has seen modest growth ever since as shares have come down a bit, resulting in rapidly improving valuation multiples, although that too high valuations from the get go make it hard to get upbeat already.

Specialized Products Business

RBC Bearings is an integrated manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings and products which are used in machines, aircraft and other systems. These parts allow for motion, reduce wear to moving parts, and reduce both damage and energy loss.

Being a supplier to OEMs, there is a big after-market component to this business as well. The business supplies industrial and aerospace names such as Caterpillar, Komatsu, Boeing, Airbus and multiple other big names. In terms of products, one has to think about plain bearings, engineered products, as well as roller and ball bearings.

Pre-pandemic, that is the year 2019, the company posted sales of $727 million on which solid operating profits of 21% were reported. This resulted in earnings power of around $5 per share as the company operated with a modest net cash position, as investors awarded the business a premium valuation. With shares trading at the $180 mark early in 2020, this resulted in a far too high valuation with a mid-thirty earnings multiple being attached to the business.

The Pandemic Hits

Given the significant aerospace exposure, with more than half of sales generated in the aerospace market, the company saw 2020 sales fall by 16% to $609 million as operating margins fell to 18% of sales. This made that adjusted earnings fell by a quarter to $3.87 per share. Despite this tougher year, shares rallied towards the $200 mark in the summer of 2021, trading at record highs, even as the business was still a long way removed from reporting record results.

The investment thesis changed dramatically however as the company announced a $2.9 billion deal to acquire the Dodge mechanical power transmission unit from ABB in a $2.9 billion deal, a transaction valued at 60% of the own valuation. Dodge makes mounted bearings and mechanical products, generating $617 million in sales, as EBITDA margins of 28% were in line with the margins reported by RBC.

With a similar revenue and profit contribution, while the transaction value is much lower, investors were rightfully upbeat. This makes that earnings per share might improve to $7-$8 per share, ahead of an estimated $70-$100 million in synergies to be realized through 2026.

Operating with a $225 million net cash position, pro forma net debt is seen at $2.7 billion, all while combined EBITDA was only seen over $300 million, resulting in sky-high leverage numbers. That however was not to happen as RBC would issue some shares (at premium levels) to finance part of the deal and keep leverage around 4 times.

Investors in RBC were pleased with the move, as shares rose from $205 to $235 per share upon the deal announcement, adding some $900 million in value (including to be issued shares). With pro forma earnings seen at $7-8 per share, a 30 times earnings multiple was still demanding, certainly as leverage was seen around 4 times as well, although that earnings over time could improve towards the $10 mark upon realization of synergies.

While I was very pleased with the deal in isolation, it was a high valuation from the get go which was too demanding to create appeal.

And Now?

Fast forwarding two years since the deal announcement, shares of RBC have traded in a rather wide $150-$250 range, now trading hands at $217 per share. This is actually down 5-10% from the levels compared to the deal announcement in 2021.

In May 2022, RBC announced its fiscal 2022 results. Full year sales rose by 55% to $943 million, but of course the deal was only completed during the year, making that number not that meaningful, as the company only provided an outlook for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023.

A year later, fiscal 2023 sales were reported up another 55% to $1.47 billion, mostly driven by the full year contribution of Dodge, as well as an 11% increase in organic sales. The company posted adjusted earnings of $218 million, equal to $7.48 per share, in line with the $7-8 earnings per share guidance at the time of the deal announcement.

Note that GAAP earnings came in below $5 per share, but the reconciliation is quite clean, including relative large amortization charges, and relatively minimal stock-based compensation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA was reported at $434 million and with a $1.33 billion net debt load, leverage ratios have fallen to 3.0 times already.

In August, RBC posted a 9% increase in first quarter sales to $387 million, driven by strength in the aerospace and defense business. Amidst some margin expansion and deleveraging, the company grew adjusted earnings to $2.13 per share.

With full-year sales seen around $1.6 billion, the company is firmly on track to post earnings in excess of $8 per share, as net debt ticked down to $1.29 billion as adjusted EBITDA might easily improve to half a billion this year, reducing leverage ratios rapidly to the mid-2s.

With the 29 million shares now trading at $217, the company commands a $4.3 billion equity valuation, for a $5.6 billion enterprise valuation. This values the operations at around 3.5 times sales, 11-12 times EBITDA, with the equity multiple falling to 24–27 times, based on earnings power between $8 and $9 per share.

A Bolt-on Deal: Specline

By the middle of August, RBC announced a small bolt-on deal. The company reached an $18.7 million deal to acquire Specline, a manufacturer of bearing assets.

With an $8.4 million sales contribution, the 2.2 times sales multiple marks a big discount to the own valuation, and adds about half a percent to overall sales, thereby not having any meaningful impact at all, although it is nice to see that RBC is keeping an eye open for bolt-on deals here.

And Now?

With RBC having digested the deal for Dodge reasonably well, the share price has been hindered by the fact that valuations were high from the get to.

Forwarding two year in time, and factoring in some modest growth, the company has improved earnings and deleveraged the balance sheet a lot, but a roughly 25 times earnings multiple in combination with a 3 times leverage ratio (or even a bit less) makes it hard to still get very upbeat, despite a lagging share price.

Hence, the appeal has certainly improved, but just not yet enough to get upbeat on RBC here, making me more constructive, but not a buyer in the >$200 range.