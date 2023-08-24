IWB: Mixed Picture On Economy
Summary
- The IWB is a tech-focused slice of the US stock market with large-cap exposure.
- We are skeptical around the AI boom and there are concerns about monetizing AI due to copyright issues that can affect long-term prospects.
- Long-term rates and deglobalization are important factors that have an outsized real impact on fair values in tech.
- Earnings will likely be fantastic in AI-related stocks for a while longer, but the reality of long-term rates is a reason to worry given valuations.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
The iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is a tech-focused slice of the US stock market with plenty of large-cap exposure. Ultimately, these stocks are all high multiple and their valuations are being driven by cash flows forecast way into the distance. That means a lot of sensitivity to the interest and inflation rate situation, with the IWB stocks also being some of those that drive the overall US market. On balance, we think that the last leg of inflation will be tough to deal with, and that the current market levels ignore the fact that the economy is not in a solved and sustainable shape. Nonetheless, there are still some shoes to drop that can help reach more sustainable inflation levels before the interest rates reach levels that can tank the economy. Still, purely on an earnings yield and a benchmark rate basis, IWB looks on the stretched side.
IWB Breakdown
The technology skew is immediately visible in the top holdings.
There's quite a lot of AI-related exposure here, including providers of cloud computing power, Nvidia (NVDA) with GPUs and Microsoft (MSFT) with ChatGPT. Firstly, there is reason for skepticism around the AI-boom. A lot of the demand will be upfronted as firms experiment, and there will be disillusionment in the scope of the applications of generative AI. Moreover, it may be tough to monetise AI, specifically the very publicised LLMs, since it depends so much on copyrighted material, where major lobbies and companies such as news organisations and media companies will begin to fight tooth and nail to enforce copyrights for materials that AI would have to be trained on. While the applications in some spheres are clear and revolutionary even for the current version of LLMs and other generative AI, there is likely excessive hype considering where equity markets in the US are, where benchmark rates are today and where bond markets expect benchmark rates to be, even in the long-term. Risk free rate expectations have risen considerably for the long-term lately.
Although it should be said that AI-based earnings and cloud-related earnings are still on the uptrend, we have some worries about how sustainable a portion of these earnings are in the horizons that these companies are valued over given their multiples. Nvidia is not worried though, considering its doing some buybacks, although both the buyback programme and NVDA's allocation in IWB isn't that big. It helps that all the world's AI training is still being done on GPUs.
The matter of long-term rates are important, since so much of the valuations of these companies lie in horizon values of forecast models. High-tech and high multiple companies in general with a lot of growth expectations depend a lot, in terms of fair value, on the long-term costs of capital. Factors like deglobalisation are completely undeniable and have a very real and probably foreseeable insurmountable impact on the direction of long-term cost of capital expectations. Deglobalisation is an important secular trend that will not stop over the next five years at least, and it will cost us a lot.
Bottom Line
Short-term rates are likely to approaching a peak at some point this year. Whether this will entail a lot more rate hikes and more expectation revisions to the long-term rates is not totally clear. The mitigating factors against further rate hikes is going to be rents, which are currently the main problem for US inflation figures which have very conservative calculation assumptions that inflate the impact of rents on the figures. The supply/demand relationship in housing is actually pretty favourable, even though higher rate environments are usually going to affect property buyers and property prices at the margin where mortgages are variable rate, and for new buyers who are more likely to end-up on variable rate mortgages as banks deal with duration gap. Rents are likely to fall as a consequence of the hits to disposable income which are going to require some residences to be vacated as they become unaffordable.
Unfortunately, WFH is being pushed back on by corporates, where WFH would have been the revolution to drive some real and benign deflation in the economy. Moreover, the last leg of inflation is still a 1% gap or more, not being helped anymore by easily overcome base effects. It will be tough to stamp out.
It all comes down to what you can get at zero risk in long-term fixed income securities and where valuations are in tech. We worry about short and long-term interest rates. Deglobalisation is a much more real factor than AI for the evolving economic story in our opinion.
Thanks to our global coverage we've ramped up our global macro commentary on our marketplace service here on Seeking Alpha, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, us at the Value Lab might be of inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, seeks to provide a consistent and honest voice through this blog and our Marketplace Service, the Value Lab, with a focus on high conviction and obscure developed market ideas.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles and communications, including on the Value Lab, are only opinions and should not be treated as investment advice. We are not investment advisors. Consult an investment professional and take care to do your own due diligence.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's former and/or current members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments