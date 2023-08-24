Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 4:13 PM ETTDCX Inc. (TDCX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 23, 2023 8:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Loh Lim - Head of Investor Relations

Laurent Junique - Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO

Tze Chin - CFO and Executive Director

Kok Goh - Executive VP of Corporate Development & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Pang Vitt - Goldman Sachs

Khang Ong - CGS-CIMB

Jonathan Woo - Phillip Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the TDCX Q2 2023 Results Announcement. My name is Aida and I will be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions].

I will now hand you over to the management team to begin.

Loh Lim

Hello, everyone, and welcome to TDCX second quarter 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Jason Lim, the Head of Investor Relations. Joining us on the call today is our Executive Chairman, Founder and CEO, Mr. Laurent Junique; our CFO, Mr. Chin Tze Neng; and our EVP of Corporate Development, Mr. Edward Goh.

Before we continue, I would like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may not be realized in the future. You should not place any reliance on any forward-looking statements. Also, this call includes the discussion of certain non-IFRS financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA and constant currency revenue growth. For reconciliation to the closest IFRS measures, please refer to the Form 6-K, which is available on our website.

We have prepared a convenient translation for the Singapore dollars to the U.S. dollar at a rate of USD 1 to SGD 1.3557. This should not be construed as representation that any Singapore dollar amount can be converted to USD at this or any other rate.

With that, let me hand over the call to Laurent. Laurent, please?

Laurent Junique

Hello, everyone, and thank

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.