Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 4:23 PM ETElekta AB (publ) (EKTAF), EKTAY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCPK:EKTAF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cecilia Ketels - Head, IR

Gustaf Salford - President & CEO

Tobias Hagglov - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mattias Vadsten - SEB

Kristofer Liljeberg - Carnegie

Erik Cassel - Danske Bank

Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Veronika Dubajova - Citi

Richard Felton - Goldman Sachs

Cecilia Ketels

Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the First Quarter of Elekta's Fiscal Year 2023-2024. My name is Cecilia Ketels, and I'm Head of Investor Relations at Elekta. And with me here in Stockholm, I have Gustaf Salford, Elekta's President and CEO; and our CFO, Tobias Hagglov, who will be presenting the results. And today's agenda starts off with Gustaf, presenting some highlights of the development and then Tobias will give you details on the financials and the presentation end with Gustaf's view on Elekta's outlook. And after the presentation, there will as you usual be time for your questions.

Before we start, I want to remind you that some of the information discussed in this call contains forward-looking statements. This can include projections regarding revenue, operating results, cash flow as well as product and product development. And these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in these statements.

And with that said, I hand over to you, Gustaf.

Gustaf Salford

Thank you, Cecilia, and good morning, everyone. And I would like to kick off with our strategy Access 2025. And, in the quarter, we continued the improving trend from the previous quarters. We began our fiscal year with the strong overall performance. We are delivering on our Access 2025 strategy and its four key pillars.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.