REITs That Create Value From The Ground Up

CHUNYIP WONG

I know something about creating value from the ground up. That tends to happen when one is a commercial real estate ('CRE') developer – which I was for over two decades.

It’s a life I loved immensely, and one that provided my family and me with so many opportunities.

My first deal was an Advance Auto Parts store in Laurens, S.C., that led to net lease, shopping center, and warehouse deals in excess of $1 billion.

Each part comes with its unique headaches, much of which involves dealing with other people.

Isn’t that always the case?

You see, a CRE developer will find suitable land to build on and have a vision of what the final product should look like. But he doesn’t actually finance that idea. He has to work with banks to do that.

Banks full of people. Some of whom are helpful and some of whom are not.

And that’s just the start.

“From the Ground Up” Means Being Very Involved

Just like most commercial real estate developers aren’t banking experts, we’re also not legal experts or government employees.

Once we’ve got a few projects under our belts, we’ve got a good grasp of what goes into the process. We know when something isn’t right and what channels we need to pursue to fix it. But that always ultimately involves involving someone else who is an authorized expert in those areas.

And then once you’re ready to get to the real work, you have to employ actual contractors.

Again, you’re overseeing everything. But you’re not qualified to do the heavy lifting. Just the higher-level thinking.

And that’s to say nothing about finding the right buyers or renters from there. More people. More personalities. More opportunities for misunderstandings and frustrations.

I don’t mean to sound like I don’t like people. I’m actually quite the extrovert who thrives on interacting with others. Book me for a speaking engagement. Ask me about my thoughts on a particular real estate investment trust. Tell me about your thoughts on the markets – or just about anything else.

I’m probably going to be all in! But…

Business dealings can be very different. Tensions are high. Interests aren’t always exactly aligned. And sometimes you get significant horror stories out of the interactions.

Probably my worst interaction was with the business partner – a fellow CRE developer – who took out loans on a property we were both involved in. He didn’t tell me anything about them, intentionally seeking to cut me out of any potential profits…

While leaving me liable for any potential downsides.

And boy, did those downsides come to pass. And, yes, I was left holding the bag. It took me some time to pull myself out of that mess, both mentally and financially speaking.

So Many More Benefits This Way

With all that said, I wouldn’t trade my CRE experiences for anything. They gave me such invaluable insights into what I do now.

I'm exceptionally proud of my stock-picking skills. My REIT portfolios and the talent I’ve brought on to recommend other dividend-paying assets have performed exceptionally well over time.

I’m not shy about recognizing that.

But I also know that I probably wouldn’t be nearly as expert at identifying REIT opportunities – and REITs to avoid – without knowing what it takes to build a CRE portfolio from the ground up.

For instance, knowing the best locations for retail properties and understanding what over-saturation looks like – the ultimate cause of my CRE downfall in 2008 – meant I was able to identify complicated mall REITs well before the shutdowns crashed them altogether.

Likewise, I knew that net-lease REITs were going to pull through 2020 just fine.

What’s the proper cap rate for various properties in the different sectors? Is the Sunbelt phenomenon sustainable? Will New York City REITs survive?

I can’t say I have the answers to everything. And I’ve certainly made my mistakes along the REIT-recommending way.

But navigating the commercial real estate financing field doesn’t scare me. I know what it takes to make a CRE loan work – even at the rates we’re talking about now. Which, incidentally, aren’t a complete deal breaker but do need to be taken into serious consideration.

REITs are a great, conservative asset to add to your portfolio – if you understand how they work. And the more you understand how they work, the better off you’ll be.

So, with that all said, here’s what my from-the-ground-up perspective is telling me today…

Highwoods Properties (HIW)

Highwoods Properties is a Sunbelt-focused REIT that develops, acquires, owns, and manages office properties that are primarily located in the best business districts of Charlotte, Dallas, Atlanta, Orlando, Nashville, Tampa, Raleigh, and Richmond.

Based on net operating income (“NOI”), HIW’s largest three markets are Raleigh at 22%, Nashville at 21%, and Atlanta at 16%. One of Highwood’s newest markets is Dallas, which they entered into in 2022 through a couple of joint ventures with Granite Properties.

HIW receives 6% of their NOI from the Dallas market and in total they generate 95% of their NOI from their properties located in Sunbelt markets. As of the end of the second quarter, HIW’s portfolio holds 28.5 million square feet of in-service properties, 1.6 million square feet of development properties, and development land that has the potential to add roughly 5.2 million rentable square feet of office space.

HIW’s office properties have a weighted average age of approximately 20 years and ended the second quarter with an 89.0% in-service occupancy rate with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of six years.

HIW - IR

Highwoods has a BBB investment-grade credit rating and a strong balance sheet with a debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 6.0x, a long-term debt to capital of 56.58%, and a EBITDA to interest expense ratio of 3.97x.

Additionally, 84.1% of their NOI is unencumbered and secured debt only represents 9.5% of their gross assets. HIW’s debt has a weighted average interest rate of 4.3% and the company has $747 million of total liquidity with no consolidated debt maturities until the fourth quarter of 2025.

HIW - IR

During their second quarter earnings release, HIW disclosed that it leased 918,000 square feet, which includes 222,000 square feet of new leases, and that they increased average in-place cash rents by 3.0% per square foot year-over-year.

Additionally, they have $518 million invested in their development pipeline which covers 1.6 million square feet and is 23.4% pre-leased. Since 2013 HIW has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 2.10% and a compound dividend growth rate of 1.64%.

The company currently pays a 9.00% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 76.74% and trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 8.98x, which is a significant discount to their 10-year average AFFO multiple of 21.69x.

We rate Highwoods Properties a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Alexandria Real Estate (ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate is a life science REIT that pioneered the life science real estate niche and is the longest-tenured developer and owner of life science office properties.

Unlike traditional office space, ARE’s laboratory space enables its tenants to perform functions that cannot be done from home such as scientific research and pharmaceutical drug development.

ARE specializes in developing Class A/A+ life science properties in innovation clusters and have properties located in Boston, New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, San Diego, Maryland, and the Research Triangle.

ARE’s portfolio consists of 414 operating properties totaling 41.1 million rentable square feet (“RSF”) that are leased to approximately 825 tenants. As of the end of the second quarter, their operating properties had a 93.6% occupancy rate with a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.2 years. In addition to their operating properties, ARE’s asset base includes 5.3 million RSF of properties undergoing construction, 9.4 million RSF of development and redevelopment projects, and 19.1 million square feet allocated for future development projects.

ARE - IR

Alexandria is investment-grade with a BBB+ credit rating and has excellent debt metrics including a net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x, a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.7x, and a total debt and preferred stock to gross assets ratio of 27%.

The debt is 99.2% fixed rate and carries a weighted average interest rate of 3.69% with a weighted average remaining debt term of 13.4 years. Additionally, ARE has $6.3 billion of liquidity with no debt maturities before 2025.

ARE - IR

During the second quarter ARE’s leasing volume totaled 1.3 million RSF and their annualized leasing volume during the first half of 2023 is in line with their pre-COVID leasing volume.

Rental rates increased 8.3% on a cash basis for lease renewals and NOI in the second quarter annualized increased by 11.1% when compared to NOI in the second quarter of 2022 annualized.

Since 2013 ARE has delivered a blended average AFFO growth rate of 5.47% and analysts expect AFFO growth of 8% in the current year and then 7% and 10% in the years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

They currently pay a 4.34% dividend yield that's secure with an AFFO payout ratio of 72.17% and have delivered an average dividend growth rate of 8.62% over the last 10 years.

Currently ARE trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 16.66x, which is a large discount to their 10-year average AFFO multiple of 24.21x.

We rate Alexandria Real Estate a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Boston Properties (BXP)

Boston Properties is an office REIT that was founded in 1970 and is one of the largest publicly-traded developers and owners of premier office properties in the U.S. Their properties are concentrated in six gateway markets which include Boston, New York, Washington D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Seattle.

As a percentage of NOI, BXP’s largest markets are Boston at 36.3%, New York at 25.7%, San Francisco at 18.7%, and Washington, D.C., at 13.5%. BXP’s smaller markets include Seattle and Los Angeles, which make up 3.2% and 2.6% of their NOI respectively. BXP has a strong tenant roster with very established businesses listed among their top 20 clients.

Some of the names listed in their top 20 include Salesforce, Google, Biogen, Microsoft, and Bank of America. Additionally, they're very diversified by tenant, with their top tenant making up only 3.44% of their annualized rental obligations and their top 20 combined making up only 28.64%.

When including joint ventures, BXP’s portfolio consists of 191 properties that total 54.1 million square feet. BXP primarily invests in office buildings, but they also own or have an ownership interest in 14 retail properties, six residential properties, and one hotel.

BXP’s in-service properties are 90.4% leased and have a 88.3% occupancy rate with a weighted average remaining lease term of 7.5 years.

BXP - IR

Boston Properties is investment-grade with a BBB+ credit rating and has reasonable debt metrics including a net debt to EBITDAre of 7.3x, a long-term debt to capital ratio of 70.20%, and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.5x.

Their consolidated debt is 100% fixed rate and 78.81% unsecured with a weighted average interest rate of 3.95% and a weighted average term to maturity of 5.0 years.

Additionally, they have $3.1 billion of total liquidity which consists of cash and equivalents, cash held in escrow, and undrawn availability under their revolving line of credit.

BXP - IR

BXP signed 938,000 square feet of leases in the second quarter with a weighted average lease term of 8.0 years and signed 4.2 million square feet of leases over the last four quarters.

Additionally, they have a $2.6 billion development pipeline covering 3.1 million square feet - 644,000 square feet of premier workplace developments (18% pre-leased), 1.9 million square feet of life sciences developments (65% pre-leased), 151,000 square feet of retail redevelopment (78% pre-leased), and 417,000 square feet of residential development.

Since 2013 BXP has had a blended average AFFO growth rate of 3.07%. Analysts expect AFFO growth of 10% in 2023, but then they project AFFO to decline by -1% in 2024 and -2% in 2025.

BXP currently pays a 6.24% dividend yield that is covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 83.67% and trades at a blended P/AFFO ratio of 12.63x, which is a significant discount to their 10-year average AFFO multiple of 29.71x.

We rate Boston Properties a Strong Buy.

FAST Graphs

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties is a diversified REIT that has 40 years of experience developing, acquiring, and managing office, retail and multifamily properties. These properties are primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the U.S. Within these regions, AHH has a high concentration of properties located in the Greater Baltimore / Washington, D.C., area, select markets within the Carolinas, and Coastal Virginia.

AHH’s stabilized portfolio is broken down by property types which include retail properties, office properties, and multifamily properties. AHH’s commercial portfolio consists of 39 retail properties that cover 4.0 million net rentable square feet with an average age of 15 years and an average occupancy of 98.2%, and 10 office properties that cover 2.3 million net rentable square feet with an average age of 12 years and an average occupancy of 96.2%.

Their multifamily portfolio consists of 11 multifamily communities that contain 2,492 apartment units with an average age of 8 years and an average occupancy of 96.2%.

Armada Hoffler is well diversified by property types with stabilized retail properties making up 38.11% of their ABR, stabilized office properties making up 34.06% of their ABR, and stabilized multifamily properties making up 27.83% of their annualized quarterly rent (“AQR”).

In addition to leasing a diversified set of real estate, AHH is very engaged in property development and provides general construction services to third parties as well as building and developing properties to be included in their own stabilized portfolio.

AHH - IR

Armada Hoffler has a BBB credit rating from DBRS Morningstar but has not yet attained an investment grade credit rating from S&P Global or Moody’s. Additionally, their balance sheet is not as strong as the other companies previously discussed.

AHH has a net debt plus preferred to total adjusted EBITDA of 8.1x, a long-term debt to capital of 68.49%, and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 2.3x. Approximately 68% of their debt is fixed rate or is subject to interest rate swaps and 51.1% of their debt is unsecured.

Their debt has a weighted average interest weight of 4.0% and a weighted average maturity of 4.6 years and they have $135.0 million of total liquidity as of June 30, 2023.

AHH - IR

AHH released their second quarter operating results on Aug. 3 and reported funds from operations (“FFO”) during the second quarter of $31.4 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $27.0 million, or $0.31 per share for the same period in 2022.

On a cash basis, multifamily same store NOI increased 3.6%, office same store NOI increased 2.0%, and retail same store NOI increased 3.1% when compared to the second quarter of 2022. AHH committed a total of $75.0 million in new investments for 3 ground-up multifamily developments in the Coastal Virginia and Atlanta markets and reported a third-party construction backlog of $593 million.

Since 2014 AHH has had an average AFFO growth rate of 4.32% and a compound dividend growth rate of 6.75%. They did cut their dividend by -47.62% in 2020, but then increased it by 45.45% in 2021, and by 12.50% in 2022.

AHH pays a 7.00% dividend yield that is well covered with an AFFO payout ratio of 73.47% and currently trades at a P/AFFO of 11.45x, which compares favorably to their average AFFO multiple of 14.99x.

We rate Armada Hoffler Properties a Buy.

FAST Graphs

In Closing

I’m excited about putting a hard hat back on again and creating real estate value from the ground up. As I said earlier, I was a developer for over two decades and during that time I learned an enormous amount about leasing, finance, construction, and deal-making in general.

Spartanburg Herald Journal

Everything goes full circle, as I will soon be signing autographs for my new book in my local Barnes & Noble bookstore that I developed around 20 years ago.

And in a few months, I will be standing on stage at the New York Stock Exchange as we list shares in our first REIT ETF.

As I learned in my development career, there are no shortcuts, you must always insist on quality, and never take shortcuts. As investors, we must always take risks, and of course the key to success is learning how to manage these risks.

Stay tuned for my next “Lessons Learned” article… and happy SWAN investing!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.