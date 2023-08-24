Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Regis Resources Limited (RGRNF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 4:29 PM ETRegis Resources Limited (RGRNF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.18K Followers

Regis Resources Limited (OTCPK:RGRNF) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call August 23, 2023 9:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jim Beyer - Managing Director and CEO

Anthony Rechichi - CFO

Ben Goldbloom - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Levi Spry - UBS

Alex Papaioanou - Citi

Andrew Bowler - Macquarie

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

David Coates - Bell Potter Securities

Alex Barkley - RBC

Matthew Frydman - MST Financial

Meredith Schwarz - Bank of America

Jim Beyer

Thanks, Betsy, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on the Regis Resources June 2023 Full-Year Financial Results, which we released earlier this morning. Joining me this morning is Anthony Rechichi, our Chief Financial Officer; and Ben Goldbloom, Head of Investor Relations. We will be referring to the slides that we released as well. So if you've got those handy to look at or if you're on the projection you'll see as well. So look, now while the headline loss of $24 million is disappointing, it is we know after a $115 million hedge book impact. And basically, the underlying results show a business that has strength and that will start to shine through.

Looking at Slide 3. The Company achieved some significant milestones in FY '23. By year-end, we had largely completed the construction of a 9-megawatt solar farm at Duketon. And we've signed an agreement with Tropicana to develop a 62-megawatt renewable energy facility, the combined solar wind and batteries. And I can confirm that our solar farm at Duketon is in the very final stage of the commissioning and it will either be switched on today or tomorrow and then delivering cheap and cleaner power to our operations at Duketon South. We declared commercial production at two of our growth assets in the Garden Well South underground at Duketon and also at the Havana open pit, Tropicana.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.