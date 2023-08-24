Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ferroglobe, Secular Tailwinds For A Cyclical Miner

Aug. 24, 2023 5:29 PM ETFerroglobe PLC (GSM)
SD Davis profile picture
SD Davis
606 Followers

Summary

  • Ferroglobe is a global leader in advanced metallurgical products used in various industries.
  • The company experienced a 10x growth in its stock price after a 90% crash in 2018.
  • Q2 earnings showed a considerable rebound, indicating potential future growth, but concerns remain about production shutdowns and environmental regulations.

Asian male and female miners

riveryao/E+ via Getty Images

The London-based Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) is a "global leader in advanced metallurgical products" necessary in a wide variety of industries including automobiles, suspension bridges, and healthcare products. With an industrial footprint that spans across the globe, Ferroglobe both digs up raw materials

This article was written by

SD Davis profile picture
SD Davis
606 Followers
Chief Investment Officer for RIA Fortunato Asset Management. Our investments are based on fundamental, bottom up research often, but not always, in beaten down, under appreciated sectors, industries or geographies. We invest in companies that I believe exhibit excellent value, and/or attractively priced growth characteristics using a thorough and disciplined research process. The two fund strategies we manage are long only, long term focused, all cap, anywhere.In my previous professional life I was an entrepreneur/CEO for 20 years and three time recipient of the Inc 500 award. I believe that my experience running companies in the sportswear, warranty, e-commerce, banking (as board member), and Internet technology industries gives me an insightful edge in evaluating company managements and future company cash flows. I am the author of Joe's Dynamic Investments, 5 Principles to Creating and Maintaining Wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.