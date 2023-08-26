The Best 5%-Plus Yielding Dividend Aristocrats For August
Summary
- September is historically the worst month for stocks. That's due to a surprising reason that no longer applies.
- This September, the effects of the strongest Fed hiking cycle in 42 years are likely to start showing up in the data.
- Overvalued stocks could suffer significant declines, but 5%-plus yielding aristocrats are likely to hold up much better.
- Here are the eight best dividend aristocrats yielding 5%-plus you can buy for September, to help you sleep well at night in what might be a terrifying time for stocks.
- They yield 6.3%, are 24% undervalued, have a solid BBB+ credit rating, 38-year dividend growth streak, and over the next five years are expected to deliver 3X stronger returns than the S&P 500. Over the next two years, they could beat the S&P by 4X, while delivering a 4X superior yield right now.
September is coming, and some investors are worried due to seasonality.
Do you know why September is historically the worst month of the year? And why is October when 37% of all bear markets bottom, including the 2022 bear market?
It's the same reason that many people think that "Sell in May, walk away, come back in October, when you're sober" is real.
While June, July and August returns are fine, people remember how terrible September often is and those famous October crashes.
- Banking Panic of 1907
- The stock market crash of 1929
- Black Monday 1987 (-22% on the Dow in one day)
The Surprising Reason Why Stocks Have Historically Sunk In September
According to Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, farming is the historical reason for September's dour market returns.
America used to be an agrarian economy, with most people farming and harvesting starting mid September.
Back when it took a lot of people to harvest a crop, farmers had to go to their bank and get the money to pay them to harvest their crops, or they wouldn't eat, and neither would the country.
The local banks kept their money at the big banks in New York, which were lending out margin loans to the Wall Street speculators.
And in October, after prices have usually corrected a bit, markets would bottom as the flow of money reversed back from farmers to Wall Street.
Today's harvest season no longer sucks money out of speculators' pockets and has no bearing on stock returns.
But people still remember the famous September and October crashes (including Lehman in September 2008) because of that famous "Sell in May and return in October" seasonality.
It's confirmation bias created by a fluke of history that no longer applies.
The Reason Stocks Might Sink In September This Year
Just because there is no fundamental reason for stocks to fall in any given September inherently doesn't mean that this September might not be a weak month for stocks.
Have you wondered why the economy hasn't responded to the Fed raising rates 21 times, a total of 5.25%?
Historically peak consumer spending doesn't happen until 18 months after the Fed's first hike. So even if you ignore $5 trillion in government stimulus, including three checks to consumers, we shouldn't have expected a decline in the economy to begin yet.
As the economic data begins to weaken, we could see the stock market fall.
And if the data doesn't weaken?
Stocks might still fall since they recently peaked at a PE of almost 20 that was 17% historically overvalued... even assuming no recession.
The bond market is now pricing in higher for longer. How long? No rate cuts until May or even June.
- 42.5% chance of rates being 5.25% or higher by May vs. 36.4% chance of May cut
The bond market still thinks a recession is starting on the normal historical timeframe, eight to 22 months after the 3m-10yr yield curve inverted.
- start of recession between June 30, 2023, and July 31, 2024.
The bond market thinks the Fed will have cut twice by July 2024 due to the recession.
But of course, even if the bond market and economic data are right, that doesn't mean you can time the stock market using economic data.
Even if you could time the economy perfectly, it wouldn't improve stock returns vs. simple buy-and-hold investing.
- other than during the Great Depression
- if that were coming, we'd see it in the data
The Best 5%-Plus Yielding Dividend Aristocrats For September
Let me show you the simple screen I ran using the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal. This runs off the DK 500 Master List, consisting of 500 Ultra SWANs and blue-chips, including every dividend aristocrat, champion, king, and foreign aristocrat.
|Step
|Screening Criteria
|Companies Remaining
|% Of Master List
|1
|"Lists" and "dividend champions"
|135
|27.00%
|2
|Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade)
|118
|23.60%
|3
|BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy."
|67
|13.40%
|4
|5+% Dividend Yield
|8
|1.60%
|Total Time
|1 minute
I've linked to articles about each company for further research.
- Altria (Altria Group, Inc. (MO)
- Enterprise Products Partners (Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock Price Today, Quote & News) - K1 tax form
- Enbridge (Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)
- National Retail Properties (NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)
- Realty Income (Realty Income Corporation (O) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)
- Philip Morris International (Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)
- Amcor (Amcor plc (AMCR) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)
- Community Trust Bancorp (Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Stock Price Today, Quote & News)
Fundamentals
- yield: 6.3%
- dividend growth streak: 38 years
- average S&P credit rating: BBB+ stable = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk
- safety score: 92% (1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk)
- quality score: 92% 13/13 Ultra SWAN
- growth consensus: 4.8%
- long-term return potential: 11.3%
- discount to fair value: 24%
- DK rating: potential strong buy
- valuation boost (over five years): 5.6%
- 5-year consensus total return potential: 16.9% CAGR = 119% vs. 40% S&P 500
Historical Returns Since 1998
13.5% Annual Dividend Growth Over The Last 23 Years
FAST Graphs Consensus 2025 Total Return Potential
Altria
Enterprise Products
Enbridge
National Retail Properties
Realty Income
Philip Morris International
Amcor
Community Trust Bancorp
S&P 500
- S&P 500 5% annual return potential through 2025: 12% total return
- 5+% yielding aristocrats 26% annual return potential = 66% total return
- 5X better return potential than S&P 500 and 4X superior and much safer yield
Bottom Line: Here Are The 8 Best 5+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats For September
Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in any of these stocks (I'm not a market-timer).
Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.
Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.
- over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck
- in the short term; luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals
- in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck
But here is what I can tell you about these aristocrats.
They let you potentially earn 4X the market's yield from a pure aristocrat portfolio and triple the market's returns over the next five years. That's what these 5+% yielding aristocrats offer.
This is how you can buy smart things in a dangerous and stupid market.
This is how you can make your own luck on Wall Street.
This is how you harness the world's best companies to work hard for you so one day; you don't have to.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Correction Planning Tool, and Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos.
Membership also includes
Access to our 13 model portfolios (all of which are beating the market in this correction)
my correction watchlist
- my family's $2.5 million charity hedge fund
50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service)
real-time chatroom support
real-time email notifications of all my retirement portfolio buys
numerous valuable investing tools
Click here for a two-week free trial, so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.
This article was written by
Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.
The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).
I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.
My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.
With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I own MO via VIG.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (3)
I will reinforce my positions at O, PM, MO and ENB
Thanks DS
I’m never late