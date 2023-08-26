Sashkinw

September is coming, and some investors are worried due to seasonality.

Daily Shot

Do you know why September is historically the worst month of the year? And why is October when 37% of all bear markets bottom, including the 2022 bear market?

It's the same reason that many people think that "Sell in May, walk away, come back in October, when you're sober" is real.

While June, July and August returns are fine, people remember how terrible September often is and those famous October crashes.

Banking Panic of 1907

The stock market crash of 1929

Black Monday 1987 (-22% on the Dow in one day)

The Surprising Reason Why Stocks Have Historically Sunk In September

According to Josh Brown, CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, farming is the historical reason for September's dour market returns.

America used to be an agrarian economy, with most people farming and harvesting starting mid September.

Back when it took a lot of people to harvest a crop, farmers had to go to their bank and get the money to pay them to harvest their crops, or they wouldn't eat, and neither would the country.

The local banks kept their money at the big banks in New York, which were lending out margin loans to the Wall Street speculators.

And in October, after prices have usually corrected a bit, markets would bottom as the flow of money reversed back from farmers to Wall Street.

Today's harvest season no longer sucks money out of speculators' pockets and has no bearing on stock returns.

But people still remember the famous September and October crashes (including Lehman in September 2008) because of that famous "Sell in May and return in October" seasonality.

It's confirmation bias created by a fluke of history that no longer applies.

The Reason Stocks Might Sink In September This Year

Just because there is no fundamental reason for stocks to fall in any given September inherently doesn't mean that this September might not be a weak month for stocks.

Daily Shot

Have you wondered why the economy hasn't responded to the Fed raising rates 21 times, a total of 5.25%?

Historically peak consumer spending doesn't happen until 18 months after the Fed's first hike. So even if you ignore $5 trillion in government stimulus, including three checks to consumers, we shouldn't have expected a decline in the economy to begin yet.

As the economic data begins to weaken, we could see the stock market fall.

And if the data doesn't weaken?

Stocks might still fall since they recently peaked at a PE of almost 20 that was 17% historically overvalued... even assuming no recession.

CME Group

The bond market is now pricing in higher for longer. How long? No rate cuts until May or even June.

42.5% chance of rates being 5.25% or higher by May vs. 36.4% chance of May cut

The bond market still thinks a recession is starting on the normal historical timeframe, eight to 22 months after the 3m-10yr yield curve inverted.

start of recession between June 30, 2023, and July 31, 2024.

The bond market thinks the Fed will have cut twice by July 2024 due to the recession.

But of course, even if the bond market and economic data are right, that doesn't mean you can time the stock market using economic data.

Charlie Bilello

Even if you could time the economy perfectly, it wouldn't improve stock returns vs. simple buy-and-hold investing.

other than during the Great Depression

if that were coming, we'd see it in the data

The Best 5%-Plus Yielding Dividend Aristocrats For September

Let me show you the simple screen I ran using the Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal. This runs off the DK 500 Master List, consisting of 500 Ultra SWANs and blue-chips, including every dividend aristocrat, champion, king, and foreign aristocrat.

Step Screening Criteria Companies Remaining % Of Master List 1 "Lists" and "dividend champions" 135 27.00% 2 Non-Speculative (No Turnaround Stocks, investment grade) 118 23.60% 3 BHS Rating "reasonable buy, good buy, strong buy, very strong buy, ultra value buy." 67 13.40% 4 5+% Dividend Yield 8 1.60% Total Time 1 minute Click to enlarge

I've linked to articles about each company for further research.

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

Fundamentals

yield: 6.3%

dividend growth streak: 38 years

average S&P credit rating: BBB+ stable = 5% 30-year bankruptcy risk

safety score: 92% (1.4% severe recession dividend cut risk)

quality score: 92% 13/13 Ultra SWAN

growth consensus: 4.8%

long-term return potential: 11.3%

discount to fair value: 24%

DK rating: potential strong buy

valuation boost (over five years): 5.6%

5-year consensus total return potential: 16.9% CAGR = 119% vs. 40% S&P 500

Historical Returns Since 1998

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

13.5% Annual Dividend Growth Over The Last 23 Years

Portfolio Visualizer Premium

FAST Graphs Consensus 2025 Total Return Potential

Altria

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enterprise Products

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Enbridge

FAST Graphs, FactSet

National Retail Properties

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Realty Income

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Philip Morris International

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Amcor

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Community Trust Bancorp

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 500

FAST Graphs, FactSet

S&P 500 5% annual return potential through 2025: 12% total return

5+% yielding aristocrats 26% annual return potential = 66% total return

5X better return potential than S&P 500 and 4X superior and much safer yield

Bottom Line: Here Are The 8 Best 5+% Yielding Dividend Aristocrats For September

Let me be clear: I'm not calling the bottom in any of these stocks (I'm not a market-timer).

Ultra SWANs and aristocrats can fall hard and fast in a bear market.

Fundamentals are all that determine safety and quality, and my recommendations.

over 30+ years, 97% of stock returns are a function of pure fundamentals, not luck

in the short term; luck is 20X as powerful as fundamentals

in the long term, fundamentals are 33X as powerful as luck

But here is what I can tell you about these aristocrats.

They let you potentially earn 4X the market's yield from a pure aristocrat portfolio and triple the market's returns over the next five years. That's what these 5+% yielding aristocrats offer.

This is how you can buy smart things in a dangerous and stupid market.

This is how you can make your own luck on Wall Street.

This is how you harness the world's best companies to work hard for you so one day; you don't have to.