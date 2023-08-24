RightClickStudios/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Research Brief

In looking for another dividend quick-pick for the week, I stumbled upon a mostly under-covered stock whose company manages $1.3T+ in assets, has been around 130+ years, and is one of the world's largest asset managers.

That firm's name?

None other than Chicago-based Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Although it won't have its next quarterly earnings call until mid-October, this firm is the focus of today's research analysis and I hope to determine if it presents a buying opportunity today or not, based on its most recent data.

For readers new to this stock, here are a few relevant points to mention from their company website: company roots go back to 1889, awarded "best private bank" in 2022 by Financial Times, diversified business segments spanning across asset servicing / investment management / wealth management / insights & research.

Rating Methodology

To get a "holistic" rating score of buy, sell, or hold, I break down my analysis into 5 categories: dividends, share price, valuation, earnings growth, & capital strength.

If I recommend the stock on at least 3 of these categories it gets a hold rating, and at least 4 will give it a buy rating. A score of less than 3 is a sell rating.

Dividends: Recommended

Here comes another dividend quick pick of the week, and this time with almost a 4% forward dividend yield. According to SA dividend data, Northern Trust as of Aug. 24th has a yield of 3.98%, with a $0.75 per share payout quarterly and an upcoming ex date in early September, which could be a great opportunity to snatch up.

Further, their dividend yield exceeds its sector average by 3%, which is worth mentioning because the sector itself is also near 4%.

You can see from the graph below that this stock has had steady growth in its annual dividend since 2018, a favorite sign I look at in terms of ability to return capital back to shareholders.

The dividend payout history shows steady quarterly payouts without interruption or cuts, a sign this firm is a steady player built for the long haul and not just a one-time trading opportunity.

I highly recommend this stock in the category of dividends, and the evidence shows it. After all, its dividend yield is highly competitive even compared to the likes of global custodian bank / asset manager State Street (STT), who happens to be listed as of Northern Trust's peers, and currently having a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Share Price: Recommended

In this category, I analyze if the current share price compared to the moving average presents a value buying opportunity.

First, let's look at the share price which was $75.38 in pre-market hours on Aug. 24th, well below the 200-day SMA of $84.26.

The following is a simplified trade simulation that tests potential return and potential capital loss if one were to buy 10 shares at the current share price, hold for 1 year to earn the full dividend income, and sell at 10% above or below the current moving average as a long-term benchmark.

My target is to achieve +10% return on capital in a year, with a risk tolerance of maximum negative -10% loss on capital.

In the first scenario, my projected return on capital is 26.94%, which exceeds my goal:

Northern Trust - trade simulation 1 (author analysis)

In the second scenario, my projected return is +4.58%, so it is within my risk tolerance limit.

Northern Trust - trade simulation 2 (author analysis)

Because both simulations meet /exceed my profit goals but also stay within my loss limits, the current share price of $75.38 can be recommended as a buying opportunity.

This scenario may or may not fit your own portfolio goals, so keep it as a simplified framework by which to think about this stock in a long-term sense rather than trying to "time" daily price movements.

Valuation: Not Recommended

Let's talk about valuation. I will show why I think this stock does not currently present a great valuation opportunity.

Using official valuation data, I am tracking the forward P/E ratio and forward P/B ratio, and comparing to the sector average.

If you look at this stock's forward price-to-earnings, it is now 12.33x earnings, putting it over 26% above its sector average, as the sector is below 10x earnings. My own target is a valuation no more than 10x earnings. So, in this case it is overvalued I think.

In terms of its P/B ratio, it is valued at 1.41x book value, or 40% above the sector average as the sector is hovering around 1x book value right now.

These two ratios combined present a picture of an overvalued stock. By comparison, its peer & fellow asset custodian State Street has a forward price-to-book of 0.95x book value, along with a P/E at 9.5x earnings, so much more attractive on valuation among the two.

Earnings Growth: Not Recommended

A running theme in many of my recent articles has been the high rate environment driven by Fed & central bank decisions around the world, which also has benefited interest-income assets held by banks, insurers, and asset managers.

Case in point: Northern Trust has seen a nice YoY growth in net interest income, as the table below shows:

However, it struggled with YoY growth in non-interest income, and it does not seem to be one quarter but a general downward trend compared to June 2022:

In terms of net income, this firm's bottom line also took a YoY hit, and also it is evident that there is a longer-term downward pressure on this component:

Its diluted earnings per share also dropped 16% YoY, evident in the table below:

Its diluted earnings per share also dropped 16% YoY, evident in the table below:

When digging further to try and make sense of it, some of the company earnings commentary pointed to possible causes:

Severance-related charges of $38.7 million in 2Q23; write-off of an investment in a client capability in Other Operating Expense of $25.6 million in 2Q23.

However, despite these one-time hits, I am not convinced of a "longer-term" trend showing significant earnings growth over the last year. In fact, looking at non-interest income, they took a YoY hit in both forex trading and treasury fees, which are two major business segments for them. Forex, for instance, brought in about $50MM in income during the last quarter.

Northern Trust - non interest income YoY detail (company q2 presentation)

So, for this go around, I will not be recommending on earnings growth, however an otherwise strong firm in many aspects, particularly in the current rate environment.

Capital Strength: Recommended

Much like with banks, I will be looking at the CET1 ratio for this firm, which is a solid 11.3% in the last quarter, having increased YoY, according to the chart below:

Northern Trust - CET1 ratio (company q2 presentation)

Further, I like their solid $10.8B in capital, strong deposit coverage, and returning of capital to shareholders through dividends & share repurchases:

Northern Trust - capital highlights (company q2 presentation)

I think it's important to also consider how enormous of a balance sheet this firm has. We are talking about $155B in total assets, $42.6B of which are sitting in their deposit account at central banks like the Fed. The firm consistently also has positive equity.

Northern Trust - balance sheet - assets (company q2 earnings release)

In my opinion, capital strength is a no-brainer when it comes to this firm so this category can be recommended without reservation.

Rating Score: Hold/Neutral

Today, this stock won in 3 of my 5 recommendation categories, earning a "Neutral / Hold" rating. This is in line with the consensus from Wall Street and the SA quant system, but less bullish than the "strong buy" consensus from SA analysts, as shown below:

What kept it from getting a buy rating today was overvaluation vs its sector, and lack of YoY earnings growth.

A hold rating is not necessarily a negative feature, and all the positives of this stock have been covered as well. This may be an opportunity for investor to continue holding to earn the steady dividend income, waiting for the share price to climb up past the moving average again before realizing some bigger capital gains, if they bought during the May/June dip in the price.

Risk to my Outlook: Margin Squeeze

A risk to my neutral / hold outlook for this stock that I have identified is the squeeze on net interest margin, which may cause many other analysts and investors to take a more bearish stance on this stock than I have, making my neutral outlook too optimistic.

For example, the following graphic shows what happens when a high rate environment starts to impact the interest expenses of a firm, you see net interest income falling from its peak and a downward trend in the net interest margin "NIM" as well:

Northern Trust - net interest margin squeeze (company Q2 presentation)

Consider what happened when global UK-based bank Barclays (BCS) reduced its outlook for net interest margin... investors began selling.

According to a July 2023 article in Bloomberg:

Barclays' shares fell after the lender cut its guidance for net interest margin at its retail bank, a potential drag on earnings as rate rises come to an end. The UK lender reduced the net interest margin outlook for its domestic unit for 2023 to 3.15%, down from 3.2%, reflecting customers chasing better yields to cope with higher rates.

However, when looking at the firm holistically, keep in mind that it has very diversified business segments, and one that catches my interest is the wealth management segment.

Consider that, according to the data below, from 2022 Q4 onward the wealth management segment has grown, not just in revenue but also in assets under custody and management. I believe this is something a savvy investor will also look at and see the value in this firm's wealth management franchise, offsetting the risk of squeezing net interest margins.

Northern Trust - wealth management (company Q2 presentation)

In conclusion, although the net interest squeeze is real and may continue, as funding costs increase for firms like this, at the same time other segments that are fee-driven should offset some of that risk to buying or holding this stock. I like to say that by holding shares in a firm like this, it is like owning a piece of the vast fee income flows they generate from the mountain of capital being managed, to the tune of billions of dollars.

Analysis Wrap-up

Here are the key points we discussed in today's research analysis:

This stock is being rated "hold" today, with a reasonably neutral sentiment, in line with the consensus from Wall Street and the quant system.

Positives: dividends, share price, capital strength.

Headwinds: valuation, earnings growth YoY.

Closing thoughts:

As the chart below shows, this stock missed analyst estimates in all of the four previous quarters. The earnings consensus for Q3 looks to be a -15% YoY drop. In my opinion, this is an overly negative estimate and I think the stock can slightly beat it for Q3, thereby potentially leading to some bullishness by investors but not a lot, which will make my "hold/neutral" rating appear reasonable at this time.

The subsector of financial stocks called "asset managers" have been an interesting space to cover, and it is often not a heavily covered area even though it is sitting on literally trillions$ in assets it looks after and makes money from doing so.

Along with custodian & asset management peer State Street, I am adding this one to my long-term watchlist to keep an eye on. Incidentally, I rated State Street a strong buy in a recent analysis on Seeking Alpha, as compared to Northern Trust I think it holistically presented a very strong buy case, whereas on the whole Northern Trust is more of a hold, despite its attractive share price I mentioned already.