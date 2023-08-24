Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

4 Great REITs At Deep Discounts To My Targets

Aug. 24, 2023 5:55 PM ETADC, AMT, ARE, CCI, CPT, MAA, MPW, NNN, O, PLD, REXR, SBAC, SUI, TRNO, UDR, WPC7 Comments
Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Listicles have become popular due to readers' preference for shorter content.
  • Alexandria Real Estate and Camden Property Trust are highlighted as great REITs for investors.
  • Sun Communities and Rexford are mentioned as top REIT picks with strong growth potential.
  • The REIT Forum members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Luxury Construction hotel with Swimming Pool at sunset

Real estate is still a great way to make money.

mgstudyo

Listicles have become exceptionally popular. From BuzzFeed to Seeking Alpha, readers tend to want shorter content. You ask, I deliver.

Let's talk about some great REITs.

Medical Properties Trust

It's time to try our service.

Don't make me write longer advertisements. I hate advertising. Read the reviews. See the happy customers. The customers who improved their investing. That's all the advertising any analyst should need.

This article was written by

Colorado Wealth Management Fund profile picture
Colorado Wealth Management Fund
59.72K Followers
We post our portfolio for you. You also get real-time alerts on every trade we place. Our reasoning for placing a trade is explained in clear English. You can even see the exact trades with the images we include from our stock accounts. We don’t offer you several different “portfolios”, instead, we show you exactly what we own, when we bought it, and how we are doing in that position. We make it simple for investors to follow our strategy. 

You’ll find several reports on The REIT Forum that don’t get posted to the public side of Seeking Alpha. Many of our public reports are dramatically reduced versions of subscriber articles. If you enjoy our public articles, you’ll love the content we keep for subscribers.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMT, ARE, CCI, CPT, PLD, REXR, SBAC, SUI, TRNO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I may start a position in other REITs in the list in the near future or increase my existing positions. I do not intend to sell shares of any REIT listed in this article within the next weeks.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 7:24 PM
Premium
Comments (10.86K)
Good commentary
Somewhat surprised, maybe even very surprised you don't hold any of the 4 Triple net reits mentioned...
d
dldr
Today, 7:15 PM
Premium
Comments (112)
@Colorado Wealth Management Fund It's a fun new format! Perhaps it would make a good quarterly article idea...eventually becoming CWMF's Epistles of Listicles. I always enjoy your content. Keep it coming in any way you see fit.
Throwing Ketchup profile picture
Throwing Ketchup
Today, 7:09 PM
Comments (2.82K)
Another rate hike or two and... come to poppa!
O
Overfished
Today, 6:47 PM
Premium
Comments (1.95K)
@Colorado Wealth Management Fund
thank you for the publication, lots of good stuff to think about.
I have been looking at CPT for a while, so I may dig deeper. REXR I am also looking at buying. I already bought REXR preferred shares recently.
I have some money to invest; your article on selling MPW was spot on around $16/sh. I sold a large investment at break even when my eyes were opened. glad I took action and revered course. that $ saved has been slowly going into other sound investments and was a cheap lesson well learned.
You have credibility that has been earned, and always provokes thought from me.
Glad you are here sharing on SA, very worth my time to read.
Fish
J
Julie Lowe
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (467)
Thank you for sharing your work. It is always well reasoned and I love the math.

Can you help us understand the investment case for equity REITS? What is the path up?

If a REIT is paying a dividend of 4% and it sells at a discount to estimated NAV, a share price correction to estimated NAV would result in an even lower yield. Even 4% seems like inadequate compensation for equity risk, but a rising share price requires additional buyers who are willing to accept an even lower yield.

If a REIT is well managed, it is perhaps able to raise intrinsic value by some low or mid single digit percentage on an annual basis. If that taxable 4% dividend is raised by 4%, the dividend yield becomes 4.16%. That still doesn't seem like sufficient compensation for the equity risk--and upside growth appears dismal.

If just one REIT pick blows up and drops 20 or 30%, an investor can find themselves taking significant risk to play a zero sum game. Your picks outpace VNQ and similar, but the rule of 72 doesn't shine a flattering light on any of these numbers. Why is this even a game worth playing?

I know you are busy and you work hard. If you had time to write a short note helping us to understand the case, I am sure it would be greatly appreciated.

In any case, thank you for being so generous with your work.
c
clrodrick
Today, 6:31 PM
Comments (15.91K)
Your list of buyable REITs has a lot of overlay with my current REIT portfolio. I take that as a good sign since I respect your analysis in this sector!
Plan Man profile picture
Plan Man
Today, 6:25 PM
Premium
Comments (1.69K)
Is SUI predatory like many mobile home parks, buying then raising costs to tenants who are stuck there?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.