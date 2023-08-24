Marriott International: Strong Growth From China And Marriott Hotels Brand Encouraging

jozzeppe

Investment Thesis: I take the view that Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) can continue to see upside over the longer-term, based on strong growth from China as well as healthy RevPAR growth for the Marriott Hotels brand.

In a previous article last month, I made the argument that Marriott International could see further growth going forward, on the basis of strong earnings growth, an attractive P/E ratio, and continued RevPAR growth across its luxury brands.

Since then, the stock has ascended to a price of $203.25 at the time of writing:

The purpose of this article is to assess whether Marriott International has the ability to see continued growth from here taking recent performance into consideration.

Performance and RevPAR Analysis

When looking at the most recent earnings results for Marriott International, we can see that revenues were up by 14% from that of the same quarter last year, and in spite of an increase in total expenses during this time - we see that operating income is up by 15% over the period.

In addition, earnings per share was up by 16% to $2.39 in the most recent quarter from that of $2.06 in June 2022.

In my last article, I cautioned that while continued RevPAR (or revenue per available room) growth has been encouraging to date - indications that RevPAR growth might plateau in the summer months may be of concern to investors.

The Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels are Marriott's luxury brands with the highest average daily rate (or ADR) of $501.41 and $352.76 respectively in Q2 2023.

When analysing RevPAR trends for both The Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels, we can see that while RevPAR in Q2 is up from that of Q1 - RevPAR in both cases is still lower than that seen in Q2 2022.

The Ritz-Carlton

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library. RevPAR figures sourced from historical Marriott International Quarterly Reports (Q1 2019 to Q2 2023).

W Hotels

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library. RevPAR figures sourced from historical Marriott International Quarterly Reports (Q1 2019 to Q2 2023).

This is an indication that at the luxury end of the market - the capacity of customers to absorb higher prices is starting to plateau. As a matter of fact, ADR for The Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels is down by 1.4% and 4.5% respectively from that of last year - suggesting that Marriott's ability to continue raising prices across luxury brands has been eroded.

In terms of Marriott International's total managed rooms portfolio of 567,463 for Q2 2023 - Marriott Hotels accounts for the largest portion of this portfolio at 111,103 rooms. The Ritz-Carlton and W Hotels account for a lower portion of the overall portfolio, with 29,901 and 16,915 rooms respectively.

For the Marriott Hotels brand, we can see that RevPAR has continued to increase from both the last quarter as well as that of Q2 2022:

Heatmap generated by author using Python's seaborn library. RevPAR figures sourced from historical Marriott International Quarterly Reports (Q1 2019 to Q2 2023).

In addition, ADR across this brand was up by 6.2% on that of the same quarter last year. In this regard, we can see that RevPAR growth is plateauing across higher-priced brands but is continuing to see growth across more mainstream brands including Marriott Hotels - which accounts for the largest portion of the company's total room portfolio.

When looking at RevPAR growth from a geographic standpoint - we can see that the recovery in RevPAR across Greater China in particular continues to remain robust - following the lifting of COVID restrictions at the end of last year.

To summarise, we can see from the above that overall RevPAR growth is continuing - but we are seeing a plateau in growth across more expensive brands.

My Perspective

As regards my take on the above results and the implications for the growth trajectory of the stock going forward, we can see that while RevPAR growth has continued for the Marriott Hotels brand and we have continued to see significant growth in RevPAR overall as a result of the rebound in the Greater China region - the latter is expected to also see a plateau in growth once the post-COVID rebound starts to wear off.

As such, I take the view that the focus will increasingly shift from RevPAR recovery to earnings growth and increased scrutiny of balance sheet metrics to determine if Marriott International can continue to see growth from here. In other words - the recovery in revenue over the past couple of years has been encouraging - but now investors will likely emphasise profitability going forward.

From a balance sheet standpoint, total debt for Marriott at the end of this quarter was $11.3 billion as compared to $10.1 billion for the year ending 2022. In addition, cash and cash equivalents is up marginally from $0.5 billion at year-end 2022 to $0.6 billion at the end of this quarter.

For comparison purposes, total debt for Marriott in Q2 2019 was $10.4 billion, with cash balances totaling $284 million at the time. In this regard, while total debt has not increased substantially from pre-pandemic levels, investors will want to see some evidence that the rebound in revenue that we have been seeing can be used to reduce or at the very least contain the company's total debt load going forward.

It is also notable that net interest expense for this quarter was up substantially to $141 million from that of $89 million - as a result of higher interest expenses on higher debt balances.

Risks and Looking Forward

Going forward, I take the view Marriott International at this time is that a plateau in RevPAR going forward may give investors pause - based on a flattening of demand across higher-priced brands as well as the strong RevPAR growth we are seeing across Greater China eventually normalising.

Revenue growth to date has been encouraging, but this growth has been accompanied by an increase in total debt. Investors will want to see evidence that the company can decrease its debt levels following the continued revenue growth we have been seeing - and a plateau in RevPAR heading into the winter months and 2024 will make this task harder.

With that being said, it is also possible that we may see strong rates of growth in China persist - as Marriott's continued expansion in that region provides significant opportunities for further revenue growth - and such growth would help to counterbalance the plateau that we are seeing across developed markets. Should we see evidence of this - along with a reduction in the total debt load going forward, then I take the view that the stock can continue to appreciate from here.

Conclusion

To conclude, Marriott International has seen a plateau in RevPAR growth across its higher-priced brands - while overall RevPAR has continued to grow as a result of mainstream brands including Marriott Hotels along with growth from Greater China.

While we could see a plateau in growth over the short to medium-term as we head into the winter months, I take the view that continued growth across Greater China as a whole along with RevPAR growth across mainstream brands can continue to boost earnings and allow Marriott International to reduce its total debt load. For these reasons, I continue to take a bullish view on the stock.