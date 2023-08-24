Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Zero Reason To Own AT&T

Aug. 24, 2023 6:06 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T), T.PR.A, T.PR.C, TBB, TBC8 Comments
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investors are divided on the prospects for AT&T stock, with concerns about debt and competition, while income-thirsty investors see a secure payout.
  • Some see the dividend at risk, but there is no support for such an assertion in the immediate term.
  • Subscriber adds continue to largely impress, while the market is seriously underappreciating cost reduction efforts.
High-school boy looking confused in classroom

FangXiaNuo

Make no mistake, investors are divided on the prospects for AT&T (NYSE:T) stock. Some believe that the stock is undervalued and is a good investment for income, while others are concerned about the company's debt burden and free cash flow generation

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
38.4K Followers

We've made several millionaires! We are VERY proud to have created thousands of WINNERS. We are the team behind the top performing investing group BAD BEAT Investing. Quad 7 Capital was founded in 2017 by a team that consists of a long time investor, health researcher, financial author, professor, professional cardplayer, and hedge fund analysts.

The BAD BEAT Investing service is a specialized carve out of Quad 7 Capital and launched in 2018. The service is run by a team of hedge fund analysts. This a top performing investing group service relative to market returns. It is focused on trading opportunistic inflections, and leveraging mispriced stocks and momentum driven events for rapid-return swing trades, options education, and long-term investments. We also teach investors how to hedge their portfolios. Further, it offers a direct access line to our traders all day during market hours and provides daily market commentary.

Quad 7 Capital as a whole has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory and the sciences. The company has experience with government, academia, and private industry, including investment banking, boutique trading firms, and hedge funds. We offer market opinion and analysis, and we cover a wide range of sectors and companies, with particular emphasis on news related items and analyses on growth companies, dividend stocks, banks/financials, industrials, mREITS, biotechnology/ pharmaceuticals, precious metals, and small-cap companies.

If you want to win, follow us, and if you want to make real money, sign up to BAD BEAT Investing today. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

B
Bo Didley
Today, 7:09 PM
Comments (866)
$13.87= 8% my number to add 500 got 500 at 14.75 =$7.5%......wait till a crash for rock bottom. stayed away reading T comment section, but current prices are to good to pass up a flyer for the div. small % of my port.
Gary Gambino profile picture
Gary Gambino
Today, 6:27 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.53K)
Kinda silly to use a title that is the opposite of the article thesis, but got me to click, so …
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (10.86K)
Good commentary
Thoughts on Vz as well... I feel both are strong buy opportunities
p
pabloplato
Today, 6:22 PM
Premium
Comments (19)
Whoever came up with the title hadn't read the article.
sourdo profile picture
sourdo
Today, 6:18 PM
Premium
Comments (2.58K)
The title had be thinking you had a sell on T.

Yea I'm with you, but such a tenacious stock to own and trade. I'm on my third round robin for this summer, the previous two rounds were about the Amazon cell phone rumor, and then the lead cable issue, had great buys, but got chased out both times with slight gains, $1 gain overall. I run a tight ship when T is involved and don't dilly dally when it gets down to cost. Live to fight another day.

But I'll not listen to the moan of the bagholders this time, going for $20 and a 7.9% dividend while I wait. $13.99 is a low price for the phone company.

Trading AT&T common stock has been lucrative for me since 2017. Yes, I know how to sell a stock with zero emotions, it's just a button to push. I can't think of any stock that trades so easy as T, it acts just like a BDC stock, the share price revolves around the dividend yield, as you pointed out.

Long 1000 T
GLTA
r
rb1015
Today, 6:15 PM
Comments (67)
As a counter point, TipRanks gives T a Moderate Buy rating — 6 buys, 5 holds, 0 sells. I bought below $14 and am sleeping well.
G
Gary Meade
Today, 6:13 PM
Comments (204)
T was a monopoly at one time...
I wonder if they can do it again?
m
motto5448
Today, 6:10 PM
Comments (2.19K)
I would be interested around 9 bucks.
