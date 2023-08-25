Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buffett Says Build Passive Income, 2 Dividends For Your Retirement

Aug. 25, 2023 7:35 AM ETENB, ENB:CA, MO7 Comments
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Warren Buffett has been a persistent buyer of profitable companies with a wide moat.
  • We select companies that generously distribute earnings via growing dividends.
  • Our two top choices boast up to 9% yields and have a legacy of decades-long dividend growth.
  • Nurture passive income for your well-deserved retirement, just like a billionaire would.
Fortune"s Most Powerful Women Summit - Day 2

Paul Morigi

Co-authored with “Hidden Opportunities”

Warren Buffett is widely considered the greatest investor in the world. Unlike most billionaires who amassed large fortunes by selling goods and services, Mr. Buffett almost exclusively made his billions by buying and holding quality stocks. As

Comments (7)

Market Map profile picture
Market Map
Today, 9:08 AM
Comments (3.5K)
Berkshire Hathaway makes a great addition to an income generating portfolio consisting of "value" stock ETFs

Research shows that a 50/50 portfolio representative of the Large and Small cap value universes / indexes has sustained between a "3.5% - 7%" inflation adj annual withdrawal rate ( "sale of shares", dividends reinvested ), accompanied by terminal portfolio growth, over seventy one rolling 20 year periods ( and even rolling 30 year periods ) since 1931 ( Charts 2 and 3 https://tinyurl.com/yckmev96 ). An investor can own the small and large value stock universe through investment in low expense ETFs. The offerings from Vanguard are constructed on the "CRSP" index methodology which is on what much of the historical testing is performed.

The addition of Berkshire Hathaway to the portfolio adds the unique conglomerate operations and "moat" investments specific to BRK. Research shows that this portfolio has sustained between a "3.5% - 7%" inflation adj annual withdrawal rate ( "sale of shares", dividends internally reinvested ), accompanied by terminal portfolio growth, over eighteen rolling 20 year periods since 1986 https://tinyurl.com/3z5vnfyr .

Further, the aggregate cap appreciation / dividend reinvestment produced by the stocks within the "funds" delivers the income stream described above, rather than a focus on and inherent concentration risk entailed in individual company selection, company idiosyncrasies, and reliance on specific dividend payouts and metrics. And this repeating for over 40 / 90 years as shown in the studies. No individual stock picking needed.
The Gaming Dividend profile picture
The Gaming Dividend
Today, 8:52 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (57)
MO has now raised distributions for 54 consecutive years! Gotta love the consistency.
O
Optician52
Today, 8:38 AM
Comments (251)
My 2 largest positions and will probably hold forever !
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:42 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.29K)
@Optician52 they're both great income generators
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:27 AM
Premium
Comments (10.87K)
Excellent disclosure regarding ENB

"ENB is a Canadian C-Corp that declares and pays dividends in Canadian Dollars. As such, the payments received by U.S. investors are subject to variation due to USD-CAD conversion prices."

Held for many years and sold about 6 months ago specifically due to dividends going backwards for several years ...
Better off with Epd, Mplx , Et, Oke

MO rocks
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:41 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (32.29K)
@Income4ever aka Cyclenut I'm glad you enjoyed that part, thank you for reading
Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Today, 8:43 AM
Premium
Comments (10.87K)
@Rida Morwa
Never seen any authors actually highlight it ...
Good insights
