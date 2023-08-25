Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Digital Realty: 6.5% Tech Yield, 10% Discount, 46X Coverage

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Digital Realty Trust's 5.85% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock offers high yield and is well covered by earnings and cash flow.
  • The company operates over 300 data centers worldwide, serving a wide range of customers.
  • The preferred shares have a strong dividend coverage ratio and potential for capital gains if redeemed in the future.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »

IT technicians using a digital tablet in a server room. Programmers fixing a computer system and network while doing maintenance in a datacenter. Engineers updating security software on a machine

Marco VDM

Looking for a high-yield tech vehicle? It may be time to investigate Digital Realty Trust, 5.85% Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (DLR.PR.K). These preferred shares are amply covered by earnings and cash flow from Digital Realty (

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.1K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years, and publishes SA articles under the name DoubleDividendStocks. TipRanks rates DoubleDividendStocks in the Top 25 of all financial bloggers, and Seeking Alpha rates us in the Top 5 of several categories, including Dividend Ideas, Basic Materials, and Utilities. 

"Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus", a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, which focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles. HDS+ scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DLR.PR.K over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

BM Cashflow Detective profile picture
BM Cashflow Detective
Today, 9:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (7.4K)
I recently opened a position in $DLR.

Since then the price has only gone up.

Very, very annoying.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.