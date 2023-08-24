owngarden/E+ via Getty Images

Shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) have hit the news headlines in recent weeks as the company announced a large deal, to the great dissatisfaction of its investors.

Long time to update an overdue investment thesis which goes back all the way to 2017, when I observed that the company saw continued margin pressure despite bolt-on dealmaking efforts.

Following the latest bolt-on deal at the time, the company was set to surpass the billion sales number, which was interesting to see, yet investors saw a long-term retreat in margins as well. In the years which followed, the company has seen continued and manageable growth, but investors are very displeased with a huge deal being announced, involving an expensive purchase price and use of high leverage, making investors rightfully and extremely cautious.

A Recap

Founded in the early 1980s, Forward Air has grown and developed a range of transportation and logistics solutions. Thanks to multiple deals, the company has tripled sales between 2006 and 2016, with revenues set to come in around a billion in 2016. This growth, without incurring dilution or leveraging up the balance sheet, made that the business has been doing reasonably alright.

Despite the strong growth, shares have risen some 50% over that period of time, mostly due to the fact that mid-double digit operating margins have retreated toward the 10% mark. With adjusted earnings coming in around $2 per share, valuations were demanding with shares trading in the $40s. I did not automatically see margins revert to historical numbers, leaving me not getting involved with the business.

Doing Well

Since 2017, shares of Forward Air have made gradual inroads as they rose to the $70 mark pre-pandemic. After an initial scare move in response to the pandemic, shares rose to a high of $120 per share in 2021. After shares have traded in an $80-$120 range ever since, shares traded near their highs at $120 in recent weeks.

Earlier this year, Forward Air posted its 2022 results, a year in which revenues grew by 19% to $1.97 billion, having doubled from the 2016 numbers. In a strong year of 2022, the company grew operating margins towards 13.5% of sales, with net earnings of $193 million coming in at $7.14 per share, in line with the adjusted earnings numbers.

The company continues to operate with a very strong balance sheet, revealing very little net debt as the share count has been reduced by a tenth over the past five years, as bolt-on deals have been announced on occasional times as well.

The company guided for a soft start to 2023, with some earnings declines seen in the near term, but initially believed that full-year earnings would still advance versus 2022. After believing that first quarter sales would fall 2-4%, they ended up falling 9%, as earnings per share fell by 13% to $1.37 per share, aided by some one-time gains. Second quarter sales fell another 22% (after the company initially guided for sales to be down around 12%) with reported earnings down as much as to levels of $0.76 per share.

The 26 million shares granted the business a $3.1 billion equity valuation at $120, or $3.2 billion if we factor in a modest net debt load of around $100 million. At this pace, sales are seen at $1.6-$1.7 billion, EBITDA might fall from $313 million to perhaps a range of $200-$250 million this year, with earnings likely down to levels around $4 per share.

A Huge Deal

In August, Forward Air announced that it had reached a deal to acquire Omni Logistics, a privately owned business. The press release reports that trailing adjusted revenues come in at $3.7 billion which reveals that Omni is about equal in terms of sales contribution, as a combined $600 million EBITDA number reveals similar margins.

That $3.7 billion number is a bit aggressive however if we dive into it, being the sum of a +$1.8 billion trailing revenue number reported by Forward, a +$1.6 billion revenue number of Omni, and a more than $200 million revenue synergy target. Similar observations are seen with EBITDA as Forward generates $287 million in trailing EBITDA, Omni just $181 million, with synergies of $125 million again needed to arrive at a near $600 million number, according to the presentation.

The press release was a bit hard to read into, but it was clear that investors in Omni would obtain $150 million in cash. These investors will furthermore obtain common equity in Forward Air and perpetual non-voting convertible preferred stock, granting investors in Omni a 37.7% stake in the business upon closing. Moreover, $1.85 billion in bridge loans have been arranged to refinance the existing debt of both companies.

With Forward operating with about a $100 million net debt load ahead of the deal, that suggests a $1.75 billion net debt load of Omni as its investors will obtain a $150 million cash payment as well. That means that Omni is already valued at $1.9 billion, while granted a 37.7% stake in the equity of the business of Forward Air representing huge value as well.

A few days thereafter, Forward confirmed a $125 million costs synergy target, expected to be 5% cash dilutive to 2024 earnings, and 9% accretive in 2025. The Q&A furthermore confirmed that investors in Omni will obtain 15.8 million shares upon a fully-exchanged basis, with leverage seen at 3.3 times, based on net debt.

A Huge Bet

Why would Forward Air exchange its $3.2 billion valuation, at 1.8 times sales and about 11 times EBITDA to acquire a business which is not similar, but actually a bit smaller? And why is this happening at a $3.8 billion valuation (defined as the $1.9 billion cash/debt assumption and 15.8 million shares to be issued which traded at $120 pre-deal announcement)?

After all, Omni is valued at 2.3 times sales but moreover at 20 times EBITDA, as the premium is justified by synergies, but these are all attributed to Omni here, while execution and leverage risks are high, certainly amidst aggressive synergy targets.

Shares have rightfully sold off in a huge way as investors take a stance on the deal as well. Shares have essentially been cut in half, to $65 per share. Including the to be issued shares, the share count of 43 million shares means that the market value has fallen to $2.8 billion.

Including the $1.85 billion debt financing, the enterprise valuation has fallen to $4.6 billion which compares to a pre-deal valuation of $3.2 billion for Forward. This means that a $3.8 billion attached valuation to Omni now implicitly has fallen to $1.4 billion.

What Now?

Right now the shares of the company are falling for the right reason. While it is shocking to see the move in isolation, raising the question of how motivated management is, I furthermore have concerns about the 3.3 times leverage ratio.

After all, the earnings of Forward have been plunging, which likely means that EBITDA in the near term will be pressured. If such pressure is seen and synergies are not realised quickly, leverage ratios shoot up and potential to deleverage in the near term is likely a bit modest due to the addition of high interest expenses.

If I were a shareholder, all my questions would be on the break-up fee, that is the level of the fee and the conditions of invoking it, as triggering that seems to get the most value creating move management can do in the near term.