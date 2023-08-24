Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Inflation Still Better Than Deflation - Jackson Hole In 2023

Summary

  • The mainstream financial media never talks about the fact that inflation – which is the big enemy today of the bond market – is still better than deflation.
  • Deflation is a truly ugly condition, and the “liquidity trap” that the US economy was faced with in late 2008 and 2009 was as grim as the Great Depression of the 1930s.
  • Inflation cheapens the value of cash since purchasing power is eroded, but what’s interesting is that inflation benefits mortgage holders since inflation lowers the value of what we think of as nominal liabilities.

Inflation

JLGutierrez

With Jay Powell set to release the annual statement around the 2023 Jackson Hole Economic Symposium on Friday morning, August 25th, 2023, you have to sit back and think that a US economy with a 3.5% to 3.6% unemployment rate, a still-strong and healthy

Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Comments (1)

t
typecheck
Yesterday, 8:32 PM
Comments (1.76K)
Inflation doesn't mean higher wages. It enrodes the buying power of the working class. It benefits mortgage holders but that doesn't offset the negative effects of the entire financial condition of working people.

Deflation is the opposite.

Why is inflation good? It's good for corporations because it effectively lowers the cost of labor without doing anything. Too high an inflation will lead to social unrest and revolution. So, the Fed wants to control inflation to keep it constant but still positive. 2% is an arbitrary number some Australian pulled out his behind. Yet, every talking head on TV pretends to know the virtue of 2% as if it means anything.

Truth is while the excess money supply is not reduced, the inflation will keep coming back. High interests rate will be here to stay for quite awhile. 3% mortgage will become the legend of the past that will not come back for at least 20 years.
