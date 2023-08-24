baranozdemir

I think NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) is a $100 Billion company valued at $3 billion, and that belief is gaining followers. It has been brought to market by the Rice brothers, and they are the winners the title refers to. (See below section: The Company for more detail)

In the latest newsletter from David Einhorns GreenLight Capital, NET Power was described as a potential multi-bagger, with a risk greater than they would normally take, but they have taken it. I think Greenlight and I agree: Winners win and are always worth the risk.

The world needs a low-cost, clean, and reliable base load energy source to replace its aging coal and natural gas-fired electricity stations. NET Power calls it the trifecta: clean, Low-cost, 24-hour. (Pipe presentation Slide 39)

NET Power is a technology that provides the trifecta and may be the only one currently available.

NET Power had its inaugural earnings call earlier this month. Management outlined their road map, strategies, and financial position.

Link to: Inaugural Earnings Call 2023 In the article, I will refer to the earnings call as there is only one so far.

The Company

NET Power is a joint venture between some of the biggest names in the Natural Gas and electricity supply industry and hopes to be the world's largest supplier of electricity generation plants.

The JV consists of The Rice family, Occidental (OXY), Baker Hughes, 8 Rivers, and the original NET Power Company. The Rice Family brought the company to the markets via a SPAC deal. Last year, the first Rice SPAC Archae Energy was sold to BP for $4.5 Billion. Like many other investors, I saw my shares go from $10 to $25 in less than 18 months. I am a serial investor in the Rice family, and they have made a material difference to my wealth through the four companies they have run that I have invested in.

RICE family companies (SEC Pipe presentation)

I have written about Archae Energy 4 times; this is my third article on NET Power. I will concentrate on new information that has emerged since my last report (Rice Acquisition Corp. II: A JV Aiming To Be The World's Largest Clean Energy Supplier) for a more in-depth analysis of the nature of this company, its JV partners, and the technology; please see the previous article.

Multibagger potential

NPWR has some high-profile investors; only 7% of its stock is held by the general public, and this month, Greenlight Capital Inc joined the party, saying in its Q2 fund letter

NPWR is in the early stages of its commercial deployment and if it doesn't work out, the downside is more than we would usually stomach. However, the upside also appears to potentially be a multi-bagger

Over the next 20 years, the US must replace retiring baseload coal and gas-fired electricity stations equivalent to 1,300 NET Power plants (Q2 Earnings call). The EPA recommends capturing or eliminating 95% of CO2 emissions from Gas and coal-powered stations. Currently, the technology does not exist to do this, and NET Power appears to be the only solution with the trifecta low-cost, clean, 24-hour reliability.

The US government incentives from the IRA and 45Q make NET Power lower cost than the Dominion carbon capture alternative and less than half the price of a new nuclear power station. (Earnings Call CEO prepared statement)

The Technological Roadmap

NPWR aims to deliver the energy trifecta with its patent-protected electricity generation system.

The NET Power system (NPWR website)

The process has zero emissions. It is a completely closed loop. Natural Gas is combusted with Oxygen extracted from the air. Unlike competitive technology, fuel burning does not drive the turbine. The Combustor produces CO2 in a dense state (NPWR calls it a Supercritical state) and water, which goes into a patented turboexpander; it is here that electricity is produced. The supercritical CO2/Water is at very high pressure and turns the turbo blades to generate electricity. The final stage is the CO2 leaving the closed loop system, it leaves by pipe and goes straight to storage.

CO2 storage

The essential point that makes this whole thing work is that 100% of the CO2 is removed in a highly cost-effective manner. Nothing is released into the atmosphere. In the earnings call, the CEO repeated a claim that they believe the CO2 removal to be the cheapest and only 100% system. Once removed, it has to go somewhere, and in the NPWR case, it goes by pipe to storage wells. These wells come in two variants, and the difference between these two is a big issue.

(link to: information on class II and VI wells)

Class II wells: The Quick Fix

The environmental lobby detests class II wells; they call them greenwashing and believe them to be a way oil companies pretend they are being green when, in actuality, it is simply increasing their profits and the amount of oil/Gas they produce.

I think the environmental lobby and the current US administration agree. Storing CO2 in class II wells attracts a significantly lower government incentive than storing in class VI wells.

A class II well is used to enhance oil or gas production. Various liquids, including CO2, can be pumped into a well to sweep hydrocarbons in a reservoir toward a producing well. The CO2 effectively pushes the oil from underground to the surface and replaces it; these wells are used for storing the US strategic oil reserve and other liquids for later use.

Class II wells do not need any permits, making them a quick and easy solution. Hence, the site selection for SN1 is an oil-producing area, so class II wells are available immediately.

Class VI wells

These are much deeper, best thought of, and described as a CO2 tomb. Class VI wells are single-purpose; they are drilled solely to take CO2 well below the earth's surface, where it is entombed forever.

More generous subsidies are available for these wells; the CEO has said he thinks future CAPEX of an NPWR installation can be funded entirely from Class VI CO2 incentives. (earnings call Q&A)

Class VI wells need permits because you have to drill the well; in the case of Class II wells, they have already been dug. North Dakota and Wyoming have primacy over granting class VI permits, but the EPA has primacy for other states. Applying for these permits could take months at the state level and possibly years at the EPA level. The CEO implied in the Q&A session that if they had to go for class VI wells to enter service before 2028, he would be very concerned; however, class II wells are readily available in this time frame.

The US has some of the largest CO2 storage potential in the world, enough for 300,000 NET Power sites (earnings call). The IRA 45Q provides $85-$160 per ton of CO2 sequestered and permanently stored in a class VI well.

NET Power Commercialization

The earnings call laid out the commercialization plan (CEO prepared remarks)

Building the first utility-scale site, "serial number 1" (SN1), a 300MW plant. Design and test the mission-critical utility-scale technology. Build the pipeline of future sites. Plan how to manufacture the technology at scale.

I have been writing about the Rice brothers for some time and have found them meticulous planners; nothing is left to chance. They follow a concrete plan and never deviate from the key goals. If you are new to their operations, you might want to read Archae Energy Grade A for execution. They plan, plan some more, and then under-promise and over-deliver repeatedly.

Building SN1

The first utility-scale 300MW plant will be built at the Occidental (OXY owns 50.5% of NET Power) site near Midland Odessa, Texas. It will be the first and only site that NPWR and its partners built and own. Its success will be crucial to the future of the business. SN1 is now being called Project Permian; its performance will decide the fate of NPWR.

The chosen site has the three critical needs for a successful NET Power installation: available Natural Gas, electricity demand, and accessible CO2 storage.

Zachry group has been chosen to build and develop the site and is progressing through the FEED (Front-end engineering and design) stage. Zachary will finalize Project Permian and the basis of the future design and planning for NET Power sites. Zachry was appointed recently as the first licensed FEED and EPC supplier (Engineering, Procurement and Construction)

The application to link SN1 to the electricity grid was submitted last quarter; feedback is expected from the state in the next month or two. They are still three years ahead of when they wish to connect, so this should be fine. An application for grant aid submitted to the US Department of Energy may bring up to $270 million.

Permian is a first-generation (GU1) site expected to deliver an efficiency of 51%. It will take 3,800 tons of Oxygen each day and mix it with 45 million cubic feet of Natural Gas. Oxygen is from the air, and other elements of air, including Nitrogen and Argon, are released back into the atmosphere before combustion. As a result, the system has no NOX, SOX, or particulate matter pollution formed or released.

The SN1 design takes up three times as much space as the La Porte demonstration site but will produce more than ten times as much electricity due mainly to the energy density of the supercritical CO2 fluid.

The Permian site is due to be online in 2026. It will be a critical moment for this company.

Costs and Cash

NPWR and its partners will build the Permian Project and will have to finance it. SN1 may cost $900 million to build; if NPWR is going to fund it all themselves, they do not have enough cash. (Q and A session) The CEO spoke of building a consortium to find the CAPEX needed and that NET Power would make a substantial anchor investment.

They are negotiating long-term supply agreements for natural Gas and long-term off-take contracts for the energy water and CO2 created. These negotiations will not conclude until 2024, and the final investment decision for the site will be taken at that point.

The investment decision will be important for shareholders as it will likely be the only source of future dilution.

The SN1 will be the most expensive site they have ever built but it is essential for the future marketing and technical development of the technology.

Design and testing

Before the SPAC merger, the company built its La Porte, Texas, demonstration site. That site has run multiple tests and connected to the primary electricity grid in 2022. Since my last article, it has been retrofitted to allow Baker Hughes (owner of 11% of NET Power shares) to test utility-scale versions of the key technology.

Baker Hughes has the exclusive license to build the Combustor, Turboexpander, compressor, and other turbomachinery. These are the critical technological items in the process, and the Deal with Baker Hughes involves joint commercialization, manufacturing, and marketing—a JV rather than a supply chain.

As NPWR moves towards building SN1, Baker Hughes will develop and test the critical utility scale parts along with the original inventor of the tech 8 Rivers. We will hopefully get regular updates on how this is going.

Building the Pipeline of Projects

Archae Energy grew very quickly due to the careful design of the marketing plan; they went to potential customers with a complete solution, not the offer of looking into things.

In the NPWR earnings call, the CEO mentioned they had spent the last seven months synthesizing the technology and long-term vision of the opportunity. He talked of three pillars. They were improving the tech, building the project backlog, and moving to a manufacturing mode.

NPWR is pre-screening potential customers and doing all the preliminary work before approaching them. They are looking for customers with the potential to buy 20- 30 units; a statewide operator is the type of customer they are targeting.

To be successful, an NPWR facility needs the availability of Natural Gas and a way to get the CO2 to storage plus electricity demand. The spark spread (the spread between gas and electricity prices) governs the site's profitability.

When NPWR approaches a utility-scale electricity provider, they go armed with a complete solution. The spark spread, where the Natural Gas comes from, the CO2 storage options, and where the relevant pipelines would have to go. It significantly reduces the planning phase of the decision-making process.

Manufacturing at volume.

Straight out of the Rice playbook, At Archae Energy, they designed and manufactured a modular sled that would replace the one-off designs the industry used to capture Methane from waste disposal sites. They produced the sled in the factory and delivered it straight to the site. It reduced costs so much that previously uneconomic facilities for Gas collection became viable.

NPWR plans to manufacture the same way, with no more one-off designs for each site. Standard-size components are made in a factory and fit together modularly. Manufacturing will occur in a factory environment with far less conducted on-site. Baker Hughes and Zachary are the first companies involved but expect more.

Slide 33 of the analyst day presentation discussed the benefits of this modular construction. Quoting reduced costs, faster delivery times, more accessible permits, and regulatory controls.

NPWR Modular system (NPWR website)

The Pipeline

Serial Number 2 (SN2) has not been announced. In the earnings call Q&A, they said they were working on early-stage planning but did not want to share it. It is likely to be part of the strategic plan; they said they have multiple projects that want to be part of the plan, but the first dozen sites will be the ones most important to the company, and they will choose carefully where to develop initially. They implied the second plant would be part of a state-wide project, a master plan, and a model for other large operators.

We identify where we want to put the first plant and we really have it all mapped out with where the next 20 plants or 30 plants are going to go from there. And so, if I had to wave my magic wand and pick out the ideal scenario, serial number two is going to be a plant where we have a pathway to delivering 20 plants to 30 plants in that given area where the consortium of strategic stakeholders is.

(CEO Earnings call)

Finances

April 24th OXY committed an additional $250 million to the NPWR pipe while the Rice family committed an additional $25 million. That amounted to a total of $510 million.

NPWR has a flawless balance sheet with no debt, and the cash raised in the SPAC is still on the balance sheet. (figures below in US$ millions)

NPWR Balance Sheet summary (Author Database)

It is difficult to get precise cost and operating figures from this first set of accounts; the SPAC merger and associated costs have an impact on almost every line of the accounts. However, the following is insightful.

Cash in and out (Author Model)

The figures are all quite rounded, but at the moment, the cash burn is matched by the interest on the cash pile. It will only be in the short term but speaks to the current strength of the balance sheet.

Conclusion

The Rice family are proven winners in the Natural Gas industry. NET Power is their fourth business in this industry, and they have brought together some big names to make it happen. Their plans have attracted the attention of high-profile investors, and the shares are accumulating in value.

The market they are addressing is enormous. I said in my last article that they have put together a Joint venture aiming to be the world's largest energy company. The latest earnings call gave information about how they will get there and what some of the timelines and constraints might be.

NPWR has the trifecta,

Low Cost

100% Clean zero Emission

24 Hour Reliable base load electricity production.

Finally, the valuation and the downside risks are clear; it could go to zero if the utility-scale tech does not deliver.

NPWR will use a licensing model for its sites; slide 25 of the PIPE presentation outlines the fees they expect to charge. $10 million per year for the first three years, then $5 million per year for the installation's life.

They expect to sell more than 1,000 sites to the US utility providers, representing $30,000,000,000 in their first three years and $5,000,000,000 per year after that (that's $30 billion and $5 billion per year). That is only one small part of the potential market; they have a global opportunity with electricity suppliers, and that is before they turn to the smaller data center/corporate market. Not until we get the data from the SN1 site can we begin to measure the size of the opportunity, but it is enormous.

I have written about NPWR twice already and have a position from last year taken at $10.01 and one from earlier this year at $12.54, and I have transferred my shares to my never-sell long-term family fund.