Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Wipro: Growth In The AI Digital Age

Aug. 24, 2023 10:10 PM ETWipro Limited (WIT)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Wipro Limited is a global IT and consulting company offering a wide range of services.
  • Wipro has achieved a revenue growth rate of 8%, slightly below the industry average, driven by technological developments such as Cloud-based solutions.
  • We expect growth to remain strong, driven by factors such as AI, as businesses require support to incorporate the technology.
  • Wipro's margins have poorly developed in the last decade, owing to increasing competition and the commoditization of the services it focuses on (Wipro does far less value-add services like Accenture).
  • Wipro is trading in line with its historical average, which based on our analysis implies no upside.

Code, Asian man and reflection in glasses, focus and programming for cyber security, hacking and modern office. Japan, male employee with eyewear and IT specialist coding, programming and thinking

pixdeluxe

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Wipro is a well-positioned business for continued growth as new technological developments, such as AI, drive IT investment within global businesses.
  • Wipro's growth has been modest but with greater competition, margins have

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.35K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.