Hyliion Holdings: Decent Cash Position But Ambitious Near-Term Targets - Avoid

Aug. 24, 2023 10:29 PM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)HYZN, HYZNW
Summary

  • Electrified powertrain solutions developer Hyliion Holdings reported another quarter with immaterial revenue and sizeable cash burn.
  • Despite field trial delays and certifications not yet complete, management guided for a meaningful number of Hypertruck sales until the end of the year, which might prove aggressive.
  • The company ended the quarter with $354 million in cash. At the current rate of cash usage, Hyliion would have runway until the end of 2025.
  • While I remain skeptical on the commercial viability of the company's product offerings, Hyliion's still decent cash position is keeping me from assigning an outright "Sell" rating for now.
  • That said, investors should abstain from initiating or adding to existing positions until the company has shown its ability to execute on management's ambitious targets.
Lkw auf Autobahnen und Windkraftanlagen, Luftbild

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Two weeks ago, electrified powertrain solutions developer Hyliion Holdings Corp. or "Hyliion" (NYSE:HYLN) reported another quarter with immaterial revenue and sizeable cash burn:

In the press release, the company affirmed previously issued guidance for full-year cash consumption of $150 million

This article was written by

Henrik Alex profile picture
Henrik Alex
16.14K Followers
I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research at no charge to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

