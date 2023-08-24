Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MOAT: Don't Be Alarmed That The ETF Does Not Own Apple And Tesla

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.52K Followers

Summary

  • The MOAT ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 Index by focusing on high-quality companies with wide economic moats.
  • An analysis of MOAT's holdings show it doesn't hold popular stocks like Apple and Tesla, should investors be concerned?
  • No, because the MOAT ETF has determined AAPL is overvalued and TSLA does not have a wide economic moat.
  • While individual decisions are debatable, it is comforting as a shareholder to see MOAT's disciplined investment process in action.

Apple Faces Shortages In iPhone Supplies Amid Turmoil In China

Scott Olson

A few months ago, I wrote a bullish review on the VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT), noting that the MOAT ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 Index over the long run by focusing on

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
3.52K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOAT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
punjabivestor
Yesterday, 10:52 PM
Premium
Comments (368)
35% my net worth in this etf
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.