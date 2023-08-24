Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 24, 2023 9:55 PM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.19K Followers

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Kim Watkins - VP of IR

Sasan Goodarzi - CEO

Sandeep Aujla - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Keith Weiss - Morgan Stanley

Siti Panigrahi - Mizuho

Brent Thill - Jefferies

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo

Taylor McGinnis - UBS

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Brad Reback - Stifel

Kartik Mehta - Northcoast Research

Kirk Materne - Evercore ISI

Nick Giovacchini - Deutsche Bank

Alex Zukin - Wolfe Research

Brad Sills - Bank of America

Scott Schneeberger - Oppenheimer

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Raiza, and I'll be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Intuit's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Kim Watkins, Intuit's Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Watkins?

Kim Watkins

Thanks, Raiza. Good afternoon and welcome to Intuit’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 conference call. I’m here with Intuit's CEO, Sasan Goodarzi, and our new CFO, Sandeep Aujla. Welcome, Sandeep, it's nice to have you on the call.

Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause Intuit's results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, our Form 10-K for fiscal 2022, and our other SEC filings. All of these documents are available on the Investor Relations page of Intuit's website at intuit.com. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Some of the numbers in these remarks are presented on

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.