Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Chevron: Ready To Become The Next Dividend Champion Of This Decade

Aug. 24, 2023 11:30 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)
Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.71K Followers

Summary

  • Chevron has been one of the best performing stocks in the market since early 2021, offering investors total returns of 72.56%.
  • The company's recent second quarter earnings report showed strong performance, beating expectations on both earnings per share and revenues.
  • Chevron has a strong balance sheet, a commitment to maximizing shareholder returns, and a track record of raising dividends, making it an attractive investment option.

A Chevron gas station at night is shown in Dallas, Texas, USA.

JHVEPhoto

There is more than one way to maximize investment return. While many investors focus most on capital gains, dividends and also can also provide solid overall returns as well. While the S&P 500 (SPY) and most of

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.71K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.