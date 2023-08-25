jaanalisette

In the reader’s comments section of my last article, I was asked my thoughts on Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) now that it has posted Q2 earnings. Let’s catch up on the name and its recent results. The stock is up 10% since my original article in April.

Q2 Results

For the most-recent quarter, TWLO reported revenue of $1.04 billion, up 10% versus a year ago. That topped the analyst consensus calling for revenue of $987.2 million.

Adjusted net income was $120.2 million, or 54 cents, versus a loss of -$7.3 million, or -11 cents, a year earlier.

Company Presentation

The company ended the quarter with more than 304,00 active customers, an increase of 10.5% year over year. The company added about 4,000 active customers in the quarter. Net dollar retention came in 103%, which was down from 106% in Q1 and 123% a year ago.

Company Presentation

TWLO’s Communication segment saw its revenue rise 10% to $913.1 million. Data & Application revenue, meanwhile, climbed 12%, or 10% on an organic basis, to $124.6 million.

Gross margins came in at 48.7% versus 47.2% a year ago. Adjusted gross margin was 52.2%, up 130 basis points from a year ago. Adjusted gross margins in its Communication segment were 48.2% versus 46.5% a year ago. Data & Applications adjusted gross margins came in at 81.7%, compared to 84.2% a year ago. The company said the decline in the segment was related to the accounting of capitalized software, which was written off after the SendGrid acquisition, boosting margins in 2021 and 2022.

On its Q2 earnings call, co-founder and CEO Jeffrey Lawson said:

“In Communications, we delivered a strong quarter and are encouraged by continued signs of stabilization across our customer base. The efficiency actions we took have proven to be the right ones, and the business is delivering with a more streamlined operating profile. Following our largest e-mail deal in Q1, the team signed our largest ever messaging deal in Q2, an exciting milestone for Twilio at this scale. As a part of our efforts to focus on doing fewer things better, we also recently completed the divestitures of Twilio's IoT and ValueFirst businesses. The usage-based nature of our Communications business makes it sensitive to macro conditions. So the team continues to manage towards gross profit growth and driving leverage. …. In Data & Applications, we're continuing to focus on executing against our go-to-market rebuild efforts. We now have sales reps ramped in our most critical areas, and we are optimistic that our bookings will improve towards the end of the year and that revenue growth will reaccelerate during 2024.”

The company generated $83.6 million in operating cash flow in the quarter. Free cash flow came in at $72 million.

The company said that it saw good progress in Q2 as it transitioned to dedicated sales teams for its Segment and Flex offerings. As a result, it said it’s seen strong upturn in pipeline generation within Flex and meaningful improvement in Segment pipeline conversion.

In my Earnings Preview, I said that net dollar-based retention will be the key number that investors will focus on with regard to TWLO Q2 numbers, and that it needed a number above 100% to be looked upon favorably. While net-dollar retention did continue to slip, it still did come in above at 103%. I would like to see it move back up to around 110% in the future, but that will take some time.

Outlook

For Q3, TWLO guided for revenue of between $980-990 million, representing growth of 0-1% and organic growth of 3-4%. The company divested its IoT business in June and its ValueFirst business in July.

It is projecting adjusted income from operations of $75-85 million, or 33-37 cents per share.

For the full year, the company is projecting adjusted income of operations of between $350-400 million.

The company said that it was encouraged by the trajectory of its Q2 results, but that the macro environment remains choppy, limiting visibility. It noted that it is seeing volume growth across most verticals, but that there is still weakness in crypto and social media. Management also noted that it will start to block unregistered U.S.-bound 10DLC, SMS and MMS traffic at the end of August, which will cause a 100 basis point headwind in Q3 and a 200-300bps headwind in Q4. It said it is working with a few of its clients who are not registered, but that the vast majority of its client base is already registered.

Discussing the growth outlook for the Data & Applications segment, President of Data & Applications Elena Donio said:

“Our current growth is really reflective of bookings that have happened in prior quarters. And we've talked over the last couple of quarters about a deceleration in booking performance, which is now coming to bear in the revenue line, which we expect to inflect and turn back up as we see bookings improve this year. So we've talked a lot, I think historically about the work that we're doing to improve that bookings trajectory, everything from building out, hiring, enabling and preparing that team to go out and win in the market and also working to make sure that we're breaking through during a tough economic climate. A couple of other things impacting growth are trending to traction numbers. They've been impacting us a little more than we lag in the near term. We have some Segment customers that are rightsizing their spend levels mostly as their own businesses have contracted over time. We see some instances of sensitivity, particularly in the SMB space where those customers at times have had some viability issues. And so all of that taken together, so some good traction in our bookings performance and some increased customer contraction and churn, though not competitive, but it's sort of a signal of what's happening in the market. Our growth has been sort of moderated here in the near term. I want to reiterate that we do expect bookings to continue to improve as that team comes online and we break through the tough macro. And that revenue performance will follow into next year.”

In my Earnings Preview, I said that TWLO Q3 revenue forecast will be a big focus for investors. Its guidance came up a bit light of the $1.02 billion analyst forecast, but the consensus may not have factored in its two divestitures. Otherwise, the high-end of TWLO’s organic growth guidance would have met expectations.

While revenue growth has slowed, the company has done a nice job of becoming more profitable, and on that front, its adjusted EPS guidance was ahead of the 30 cent consensus.

Signal Event and AI

Earlier this week, TWLO unveiled some new generative AI tools at its SIGNAL 2023 event. Among the new launches include CustomerAI Predictions, which help marketers get insight into things such as a customer’s likelihood to purchase or churn.

Another new offering is Voice Intelligence, which uses transcription and a language operator tool to garner insights into things such as customer feedback, compliance risk, and competition. It also introduced CustomerAI generative emails and CustomerAI Generative Journeys, the latter of which will let TWLO Engage users automatically build a customer journey using generative AI through inputing some basic data.

Given that AI is the most popular investing theme out there, TWLO jumping on board makes sense. While the new tools look interesting, how well they perform and how they translate into sales will be the ultimate test.

Valuation

Since TWLO overall doesn't have SaaS-type gross margins, I prefer to value the company on an EV/gross profit metric. On this front, it trades at 3.8x the approximate $2 billion in gross profit it will generate in 2023. I think this is one of the best ways to value the company.

On an EBITDA basis, it trades at 11.3x the 2023 estimates of $678.4 million, and 10.1x the 2024 estimate of $759.8 million.

It is projected to grow revenue by over 6% this year, and 10% in 2024.

As TWLO's revenue growth has come down, so has its multiple. However, the company has turned its focus to profitability, and on that front the current EV/EBITDA multiple looks attractive for a company that could get back to double-digit revenue growth next year.

Conclusion

TWLO posted a decent quarter, although there is still work to be done and it does face some upcoming headwinds with the blocking of unregistered traffic. However, as growth has slowed and it works to turn itself around, the company has done a good job on the cost side and turning itself into a solidly profitable company. That has left it with not only an attractive valuation based on EV/gross profit, but also from an EV/EBITDA perspective as well. Meanwhile, I’d like to see if its AI initiatives can help kick-start growth sometime next year.

While TWLO certainly isn’t firing on all cylinders, I think the quarter was good enough and the valuation is attractive enough to let the company continue to work through its turnaround plans. The current activist involvement and a potential buyout, meanwhile, add some nice optionality. TWLO could certainly be the target for a firm like Thoma Bravo, which has a history of taking tech laggards private.