Hyliion Holdings: Valuation Is Cut As Growth Prospects Dwindle Away

Aug. 25, 2023 1:31 AM ETHyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)
Wealth Analytics
Summary

  • Hyliion Holdings' valuation has been cut by 70% in the last year as the market turns sour on unprofitable EV start-ups.
  • The company lacks positive metrics and presents a high risk to investors, making it a sell rating.
  • HYLN focuses on designing electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle sector but faces intense competition and the need for differentiation.

Modern sports electric car charging on background of solar panels. EV station with port plugged in environmentally friendly vehicle. Realistic 3d Rendering of renewable energy concept solar wind power

vice_and_virtue

Investment Rundown

The valuation of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) has been declining by nearly 70% in the last 12 months as the market is turning sour on unprofitable EV start-ups. The company lacks basic positive metrics and presents far more

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

