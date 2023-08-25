Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Evolva Holding SA (ELVAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 25, 2023 2:21 AM ETEvolva Holding SA (ELVAF), ELVYY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.19K Followers

Evolva Holding SA (OTCPK:ELVAF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript August 24, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christian Wichert - CEO

Carsten Daweritz - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Burki - Zurcher Kantonalbank

Laura Pfeifer - Octavian

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Evolva presentation regarding the half year 2023 results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode. The floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. Let me now hand the floor over to Christian Wichert, the CEO of Evolva.

Christian Wichert

Thank you. Yeah. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Evolva half year results presentation 2023. My name is Christian Wichert, CEO of Evolva. And with me in the room here are Doris Rudischhauser, our Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations, and Carsten Daweritz, our CFO.

May I first draw your attention to our standard legal disclaimer before we come to the agenda of today. Looking at the agenda, I will start with providing the business highlights of the first half of 2023. Carsten then will report on the financial results of the first half before we give an outlook on 2023 and beyond. And as always, we will have a Q&A session at the end of our presentation.

Let's start now with our business highlights as our current situation is quite complex, I tried to summarize for you on one page the key achievements of our organization, which we can be proud of, on the one hand side, and major challenges we are facing on the other side. Bottom line is that Evolva showed a strong operational performance and good progress in our transformation program despite major challenges and headwinds. We continuously grow -- grew profitably with Valencene and Nootkatone, we have initiated solid growth of Resveratrol with a substantial sales pipeline starting

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.