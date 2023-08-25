Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Pilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 25, 2023 2:33 AM ETPilbara Minerals Limited (PILBF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
140.19K Followers

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCPK:PILBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 7:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dale Henderson - Managing Director and CEO

Luke Bortoli - Chief Financial Officer

James Murray - Senior Commercial Advisor

Conference Call Participants

Rahul Anand - Morgan Stanley

Levi Spry - UBS

Hugo Nicolaci - Goldman Sachs

Kaan Peker - RBC

Kate McCutcheon - Citi

Glyn Lawcock - Barrenjoey

Al Harvey - JPMorgan

Robert Stein - CLSA

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Ben Lyons - Jarden

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Pilbara Minerals Fiscal Year 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please note that Pilbara Minerals will only be taking one question per person with one related follow-up question permitted. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference call is being recorded. Now I’d like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Pilbara Minerals’ Managing Director and CEO, Dale Henderson. Please go ahead.

Dale Henderson

Thank you very much and a warm welcome, and thank you to everyone who has joined the call today on our FY 2023 full year results. To start with, I’d just like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which our business operate, Whadjuk Noongar people and Pilbara head offices and then Nyamal and the Kariyarra people to North where our operations are build up. We pay our respects to their elders past and present.

As to the introductions today, you will be hearing from, obviously, myself and also Luke Bortoli, our CFO; and I have many of the team in the room, including the relative executives.

As to the call outlined, we’re conscious we’ve only got an hour today. So we’ll

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.