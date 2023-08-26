Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Upstart: Still Trading At A Premium, Despite The Recent Correction

Aug. 26, 2023 9:00 AM ETUpstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST)
Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • It appears that we have missed out on the recent party, with the UPST stock soaring by +138% from the June 2023 bottom and then crashing within six weeks.
  • The stock may remain highly volatile as well, thanks to its eye-watering short interest of 31.86% at the time of writing.
  • UPST has shown tight control over operating costs, while improving its loan automation process, potentially demonstrating its proof of concept at a time of AI boom.
  • However, as a fintech that offers loans, its Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margins remain underwhelmingly negative at a time of elevated interest rate environment.
  • As a result of its moderated top/ bottom line growth cadence through FY2025, we believe that the stock is still not cheap despite the recent correction.

drop

H-Gall

The UPST Investment Thesis Remains Highly Buoyant Here

We previously covered Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) in May 2023, discussing the management's prudent strategy to moderate its loan origination and operating expenses at that time of peak recessionary fears. However, due

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

