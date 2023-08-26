H-Gall

The UPST Investment Thesis Remains Highly Buoyant Here

We previously covered Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) in May 2023, discussing the management's prudent strategy to moderate its loan origination and operating expenses at that time of peak recessionary fears. However, due to the stock's massive short interest, we believed that UPST might still be volatile in the near term.

UPST 1Y Stock Price

Trading View

True enough, it appears that we have missed out on the recent party, with the UPST stock soaring by +138% from the June 2023 bottom and crashing back to where to it starts, all within six weeks. Most of the optimism is attributed to the upgraded outlook by BTIG analysts in two separate occasions, here and here.

Well, it is apparent that the fintech has missed BTIG's aggressive revenue estimates of $145M, with it recording FQ2'23 revenues of $135.77M (+31.9% QoQ/ -40.4% YoY) and adj EPS of $0.06 (compared to FQ1'23 levels of -$0.47 and FQ2'22 levels of $0.01).

Then again, UPST is not to blame for this recent fiasco, since the fintech has met its FQ2'23 revenue guidance of "approximately $135M." With the exuberance already moderated, it appears that the bulls have come back in droves to support the low $30s, triggering a viable support level.

There are promising signs of cost rationalization as well, with the fintech reporting an even tighter operating expenses of $169.11M (-27.9% QoQ/ -35% YoY) despite the QoQ top-line growth in the last quarter.

Demand for UPST's offerings appears to be healthy with 1.2M rate requests and 87% of Loans Fully Automated (+3 points QoQ/ +14 YoY) in FQ2'23 as well.

Despite the tightened funding market and reduced lending capability, its revenues from fees of $143.68M has also shown dramatic +22.6% QoQ improvement (-44.3% YoY) in the latest quarter, with a decent FQ3'23 guidance of $150M (+4.3% QoQ/ -16.3% YoY).

Assuming a similar cadence, we may see the next few quarters bring forth positive bottom-lines, thanks to UPST's decent FQ3'23 revenue guidance of $140M (+3.1% QoQ/ -10.9% YoY).

However, we believe here is where the good news ends.

For a fintech/ bank that offers loans, we generally look for Net Interest Income [NII] and Net Interest Margin [NIM] as critical performance metrics, both which have been underwhelming for UPST.

In FQ2'23, it reported a NII of -$7.92M (+44.2% QoQ/ +73.7% YoY) and NIM of -23.3% (+8 points QoQ/ +80.7 YoY), despite the elevated interest rate environment, with an underwhelming FQ3'23 guidance of -$10M in NII (-26% QoQ/ +54.7% YoY).

In comparison, an online bank, SOFI (SOFI) has generated NII of $291.12M (+23.2% QoQ/ +137.2% YoY) and NIM of 61.9% (-1.6 points QoQ/ -20.1 YoY) in the latest quarter. Bank of America (BAC) has similarly reported improved NII of $14.3B (-2% QoQ/ +14.4% YoY) and NIM of 2.06% (-0.14 points QoQ/ +0.2 YoY), thanks to the Fed's hike thus far.

It is apparent that UPST has met challenging times indeed, momentarily putting its AI-based lending capability to an extreme stress test.

Assuming that market funding remains tight in the near term, the fintech may potentially hold more loans on its balance sheet, which has expanded to $838M (-14.6% QoQ/ +34.2% YoY) in FQ2'23, with an upper limit of approximately $1B as previously committed in the FQ1'23 earnings call.

The management may also need to raise cash in the near term, since its cash/ short-term investments have deteriorated to $443.67M (+14.6% QoQ/ -43.8% YoY), thanks to the negative retained earnings of -$199.86M (-16.4% QoQ/ -289.4% YoY) in the latest quarter.

While UPST's prospects may be lifted once the macroeconomics normalized, investors must also calibrate their expectations accordingly, since the consensus estimates only expect minimal adj EBITDA/ EPS profitability by FY2024, with GAAP profitability likely only occurring from FY2026 onwards.

These do not paint a convincing picture for now.

So, Is UPST Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

UPST 3M EV/Revenue, EV/ EBITDA, and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

For now, UPST is trading at NTM EV/ Revenues of 5.03x, NTM EV/ EBITDA of 61.39x, and NTM P/E of 101.88x. Based on these metrics, it is apparent that the stock is still not cheap despite the recent correction.

UPST FY2025 Consensus Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Based on the latest consensus FY2024 revenue estimates of $750M, it also appears that UPST's growth has been drastically downgraded, compared to the original February 2022 revenue estimates of $2.61B. The same has been observed with the latest FY2024 EBITDA margin projections of 11.1%, compared to the previous estimates of over ~20%.

As a result of its moderated top/ bottom line growth cadence, it is unsurprising that we have been increasingly uncertain about the stock's premium valuations.

Based on the consensus FY2025 adj EPS estimates of $1.00 and the sector mean P/E of 20.31x, we are looking at a minimal long-term price target of $20.31, suggesting that the UPST stock is trading with a massive baked-in premium and pulled forward growth.

Combined with the eye-watering short interest of 31.86% at the time of writing, the stock is also not for the faint hearted, as witnessed by the recent run up in July 2023 and the subsequent profit taking in August 2023.

As a result of the potential volatility, we prefer to rate the UPST stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.