Albemarle: The Gift Is Back As Shares Plunge
Summary
- Albemarle Corporation stock has been hammered since topping out in July, as investors assessed the recovery of underlying lithium prices.
- I downgraded ALB in June as I urged caution. However, given the recent selloff, another fantastic opportunity for investors who missed its April lows has emerged.
- Albemarle's low-cost and well-diversified assets underpin its market leadership and advantage over its peers. It's a critical success factor for investors to consider.
- I make the case for why investors looking to add more exposure to ALB should buy more at the current levels, as the gift is back.
I downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stock in June as it recovered from its April battering, following the negative sentiments surrounding the nationalization of Chile's lithium industry. While I found ALB's valuation attractive and warranted a Buy thesis, I reminded investors that "ALB's price action could face a pullback." As such, I determined it was essential to reflect a more cautious stance, as I assessed "dip buyers have likely loaded in April."
As such, I'm not surprised to see ALB's price momentum top out in July 2023 as it failed to regain control of the critical $250 resistance zone, a pivotal development. The pullback likely stunned weak holders into giving up, as ALB lost most of its gains from its April bottom through last week, before buying sentiments improved recently.
My analysis suggests that ALB is oversold and remains well-supported above its April lows, critical to underpin the recovery of its medium-term uptrend bias. Despite posting a solid second-quarter or FQ2 earnings in early August, investors weren't enthralled, digesting its initial optimism, as ALB fell further through last week.
As a reminder, the global lithium mining leader raised its full-year guidance, given the rebound in underlying lithium pricing. However, the market is likely pricing in further execution risks despite Albemarle's more sanguine outlook, given the recent pullback in battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China.
EV stocks have also pulled back recently, including the stock of EV leader Tesla (TSLA). The positive sentiments that led to TSLA surging from its April lows have cooled somewhat, although dip buyers were assessed to have returned over the past two weeks to help support a near-term bottom.
Investors must understand that Albemarle's low-cost assets in Chile underpin its economic moat, allowing it to mine for lithium at scale. Bolstered by its large-scale conversion facilities, it will enable the company to reach out to global markets, including China. Despite geopolitical risks surrounding the US and China, I have confidence that Albemarle's exposure in China is essential, given China's leadership in EV adoption and supply chain as the world's largest EV market.
Moreover, the company also emphasized its well-diversified assets in Australia and North America to lower the risks of its low-cost base in Chile. The company's robust balance sheet also bolsters its effort to explore lithium extraction technologies that could provide substantial cost leadership if successful. Hence, I believe scale and operating efficiencies are critical success factors for lithium mining investors to consider in improving their risk/reward profile.
Notwithstanding its scale, the recent downside in ALB, as it fell steeply from its July highs, reminds holders that the company's profitability is expected to remain volatile to underlying lithium prices. However, Albemarle stressed that it's highly challenging to forecast the trajectory of lithium prices in the near term, even though the company is confident of investing and producing profitably through the price cycles.
With that in mind, investors must critically assess ALB's price chart to determine whether buying sentiments are robust enough to add more exposure.
ALB found dip buyers returning at its critical support zone of $168. It's a crucial level for dip buyers to watch as it has underpinned ALB's long-term uptrend since early 2022. As such, losing that level decisively could compel further downside volatility, suggesting that investors anticipate lithium pricing recovery could be less robust than expected.
However, that thesis looks unlikely for now, as buyers still hold the level. Notwithstanding, I urge caution at the $250 level, as ALB failed to regain it in July 2023, suggesting it could trade within a zone between $168 and $250 in the near- to medium-term.
With ALB falling back into highly attractive levels again, I'm ready to upgrade my thesis on ALB.
Rating: Upgraded to Strong Buy. Please note that a Buy rating is equivalent to a Bullish or Market Outperform rating.
Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking and note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.
