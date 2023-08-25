Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Albemarle: The Gift Is Back As Shares Plunge

Aug. 25, 2023
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Albemarle Corporation stock has been hammered since topping out in July, as investors assessed the recovery of underlying lithium prices.
  • I downgraded ALB in June as I urged caution. However, given the recent selloff, another fantastic opportunity for investors who missed its April lows has emerged.
  • Albemarle's low-cost and well-diversified assets underpin its market leadership and advantage over its peers. It's a critical success factor for investors to consider.
  • I make the case for why investors looking to add more exposure to ALB should buy more at the current levels, as the gift is back.
Lithium mine of silver peak

simonkr

I downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) stock in June as it recovered from its April battering, following the negative sentiments surrounding the nationalization of Chile's lithium industry. While I found ALB's valuation attractive and warranted a Buy thesis, I reminded investors

Comments (1)

a
atlasman
Today, 8:58 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.63K)
I bailed on ALB a few years ago a have regretted it ever since. Very timely article so thank you.

Looking at the financials I do see a few concerns including huge growth in Capex, increasing debt (need to find out when it becomes due), pretty significant AR = .5 quarterly revenue and growing quickly over the last year, last 2 quarters of decreasing revenue, and very weak last quarter partially due to significant currency loss.

Not saying it is a no as there is value in $ALB. I have added it to my watch list with a to do to go through their last quarters earnings deck and transcript to see if the issues I mentioned are going to be a long term trend in which this stock is going no where or a one-off blip where indeed this is a good buying opportunity.

Thanks again for the article. I write these comments mainly to organize my thinking, hopefully help others, and give people a chance to poke holes in my thinking.
