Learning From Buffett: We Were Wrong About Apple

Aug. 25, 2023 6:30 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)3 Comments
Wright's Research
Summary

  • We admit to making a mistake in rating Apple as "hold" and now believe it should be rated as a "strong buy."
  • Apple has the potential for growth in its monetizable installed base, particularly in markets like China and India.
  • We discuss the impact of interest rates and recession risks on Apple's valuation and consider whether Apple is still a better investment than Treasury bonds.

Apple"s New iPhone 14 Goes On Sale In China

Getty Images

Although we hate to admit it, even as savvy analysts, we still tend to make some mistakes when evaluating companies. One of these mistakes could be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which we rated "hold" in early January this year

This article was written by

Wright's Research
Innovative, Long-Term Fundamental Equity and Macro Research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

M
Mohit7269
Today, 6:44 AM
Premium
Comments (113)
Nice article. What time horizon 6 months or 1 year or 2 year do you see for your price target?
R
ReMigration
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (694)
@Mohit7269: Long 🍎 since 2018. Who cares about six months or one or two years? Hold it and be happy…
Z
Zoli13
Today, 6:38 AM
Comments (426)
"Apple has the potential for growth in its monetizable installed base, particularly in markets like China and India."
--
In China? US is just splitting from China, companies are also being forced already, more and more by time. Sanctions, export controls, cold war.
Is this your future hope? Good luck!
