Shutterstock: AI-Enabled Products Will Reignite Growth

Aug. 25, 2023 5:13 AM ETShutterstock, Inc. (SSTK)
Summary

  • Shutterstock has been underperforming on revenue growth in the last 2 quarters, leading to significant sell-offs after earnings and ultimately, a -22.8% return year-to-date.
  • The company is also facing disruption to its core business from emerging AI technologies that can readily generate stock media.
  • Management is aware of this, however, and Shutterstock is actively investing in generative AI capabilities to hedge against disruption and has established a solid product set for the changing market.
  • Given the company's solid financial footing, it is well-positioned to pivot.
  • Considering all of this and the new products in detail, I am optimistic that SSTK will return to revenue growth and subsequent share price appreciation.

Camera lens

scyther5/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) hasn't been having a very good year. While the company has outperformed against consensus EPS expectations across the last 3 quarters, it only hit parity on revenue projections for Q1 2023 and subsequently missed

Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

