Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

German Stagnation In The Second Quarter Confirmed

Aug. 25, 2023 4:50 AM ETEWG, FGM, DAX, EWGS, DBGR, DXGE, HEWG, FLGR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.15K Followers

Summary

  • The second estimate of second-quarter GDP growth confirms the stagnation of Europe's largest economy and will do very little to end the 'sick man of Europe' debate.
  • According to the just-released data, the German economy stagnated in the second quarter, after two quarters of contraction.
  • We continue to see the German economy being stuck in the twilight zone between stagnation and recession.

Looking up at Reichstag Dome illuminated

ThomasSaupe

By Carsten Brzeski

Finally, a quarter without any statistical revision. The just-released second estimate of German GDP growth in the second quarter confirmed the economy's stagnation. The second estimate doesn't show the German economy in a better state and does little

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.15K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.