Amid sky-high interest rates and a very volatile stock market, investors have to be diligent in constantly monitoring their portfolios for sharp changes in valuations and fundamental stories. After all, when risk-free cash can earn 5%, it's important that the equity positions we choose can yield a meaty enough premium to justify the risk.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is a stock that I have painfully reconsidered over the past month. Upon analysis of the company's Q2 results released in mid-August, I've concluded that the growth story is paused, if not indefinitely broken. The stock still remains up nearly 20% year to date, but I don't think there is much more room higher for Twilio to run.

Data by YCharts

I had been a consistent Twilio bull for years, citing a number of arguments in the company's favor including: a large number of use cases across industries, a sticky revenue base with expansion potential based on customer usage, and a cheap valuation. Now, however, I'm noticing several cracks in the fundamental story here, including:

Customers are barely expanding now. Several years ago, Twilio boasted net revenue retention rates in the 120%+ range, indicating massive upticks in customer usage. Now, that figure is closer to 100%, which the company attributed in part to weakness in the crypto sector. Nevertheless, the "land and expand" potential for Twilio is a core element of its appeal to investors, and the fact that it's currently unable to stimulate growth from within its install base is deeply concerning.

Gross margins are stuck at the low 50s. Twilio has long had a gross margin deficit to other software peers (where margins in the 70-80s are more common). As net expansion slows, so does Twilio's opportunity to leverage scale to improve its margin profile and profitability.

Competition versus DIY. Twilio has faced high-profile defections in the past, including customers like Uber (UBER) and Meta (META). As companies review their opex and tech stack, many may choose to develop CPaaS solutions in-house rather than outsource to an expensive vendor like Twilio that charges per message/minute.

In light of Twilio's fundamental decay, I'm downgrading my opinion on the stock to neutral. I think we're in for several quarters of continued decay in organic growth, driven by lower expansion trends. The one saving grace that Twilio has is valuation - but again, because of Twilio's weaker gross margins, I don't think the company is headed for a re-rating soon.

At current share prices near $59, Twilio trades at a market cap of $10.78 billion. After netting off the $3.68 billion of cash and $988.2 million of debt on Twilio's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $8.09 billion.

For next fiscal year FY24, Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue target of $4.41 billion for the company, representing 9% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). Considering organic growth has already fallen to 10%, I wouldn't say there's much upside wiggle room in consensus estimates, either. This puts Twilio's valuation at 1.8x EV/FY24 revenue.

The bottom line here: I'm pivoting to a "wait and see" approach with Twilio. In my view, we'll continue to see a string of disappointing earnings quarters and downward expectations resets, which will put pressure on Twilio stock. With this in mind, it's best to move to the sidelines and invest elsewhere for now.

Q2 download

Let's now go through Twilio's latest quarterly results in greater detail. The Q2 earnings summary is shown below:

Twilio Q2 results (Twilio Q2 earnings deck)

Twilio's revenue grew 10% y/y to $1.04 billion, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $0.99 billion (+6% y/y). While the beat to consensus estimates was favorable, the company has been on a relentless declaration trend over the past few quarters.

The chart below shows Twilio's organic revenue, excluding two divestitures that the company implemented in June and July this year. As shown below, organic revenue growth declined five points sequentially from 15% in Q1, which in turn had shed six points from 21% growth in Q4.

Twilio organic revenue trends (Twilio Q2 earnings deck)

A big driver behind slowing organic growth is Twilio's slippage in dollar-based net expansion rates. As shown in the chart below, net expansion rates above 120% used to be the norm for this company, before sharply falling off in the back half of last year.

Twilio net expansion rates (Twilio Q2 earnings deck)

CFO Aidan Viggiano remarked on the softer net expansion trends on the Q2 earnings call:

While the market remains dynamic, we saw continued stabilization of volumes across our usage-based products throughout the quarter, which helped drive our revenue beat. As we referenced during our Q1 earnings call, our Q2 revenue growth rate was negatively impacted by headwinds from customers in the crypto industry. Total Q2 organic revenue growth excluding crypto customers was 14% year-over-year. We anticipate similar headwinds in Q3, after which the impact will start to moderate. Our Q2 Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate was 103%. This is directly correlated to the overall growth trends we're experiencing across the business. Dollar-based net expansion rates for the Communications and Data & Applications business units were 103% and 99%, respectively."

Meanwhile, Twilio's President and former CFO, Khozema Shipchandler, noted that Twilio has been focused on ramping new sales reps and expects a rebound in growth in the back half of the year - which, if this plays out, could support a late rebound in the stock.

While we can't bank on growth that hasn't happened yet, what Twilio does have in the bag is operating margin gains, which is the result of deep layoffs that the company enacted this year (including impacting its sales org, which is a headwind to growth).

Twilio pro forma operating margins (Twilio Q2 earnings deck)

The result, as shown in the table above, is a sharp rise in pro forma operating margins to 12%, a thirteen-point improvement from the year-ago Q2.

Key takeaways

In my view, Twilio has reached a critical juncture where it has to prove its worth again. Long a stellar growth story, investors' trust in the company's ability to expand and capture more of the CPaaS market has faded, and it will take time for Twilio to reclaim its star. It's best to adopt caution here and move to the sidelines.