William_Potter

Thesis

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) has been offering exposure to the semiconductors industry for nearly two decades. While the issuer is known for providing good products to investors, PSI fails to be particularly competitive.

A high expense ratio and the lack of any factor to counterweight this drawback made me look elsewhere to provide you with some alternatives to consider. In this post, I want to first help you understand PSI's methodology, provide you with all of the underlying holdings it has, and assess its performance and risks, as well as talk about those alternatives.

What does PSI do?

PSI was issued by Invesco Capital Management LLC. on June 23, 2005 and is managed by the same. It charges a 0.55% expense ratio and manages $640.85M at the moment.

Its goal is to track ICE Data's Dynamic Semiconductor Intellidex Index using a full replication methodology. This index represents the performance of approximately 30 companies mainly engaged in the manufacture of semiconductors.

More specifically, ICE Data starts with a universe of the largest 2,000 stocks traded on Nasdaq, NYSE, and NYSE American and uses a model to rank them. From this available universe, the process is as follows:

Selecting the companies that have significant operations in the semiconductor industry and dividing them into two market-cap groups; larger and smaller.

Categorizing the stocks into quantiles based on market cap where the larger stocks belong in the top quantile and the smaller ones in the bottom four quantiles.

Selecting eight of the larger top-ranked stocks and 22 of the smaller top-ranked ones for a total of 30 stocks. Allocating 40% in the larger stocks and 60% in the smaller; the stocks are equally weighted within these two groups.

Rebalancing each quarter to maintain these weights; in the most recent year, the fund had a turnover of 84%.

Now, ISP currently holds 30 stocks of various market capitalizations. Here is the list of its current stock holdings and the corresponding weights:

Holding Ticker Weight NVDA 6.653% AVGO 5.574% AMAT 5.298% LRCX 5.198% TXN 4.401% CAMT 4.372% AMD 4.369% MU 4.295% ADI 4.203% PLAB 3.209% VECO 3.041% AEIS 2.965% ACLS 2.943% KLAC 2.862% NXPI 2.781% ONTO 2.777% LSCC 2.757% ON 2.729% AMKR 2.704% UCTT 2.613% VSH 2.554% TEL 2.55% SWKS 2.546% CRUS 2.531% MCHP 2.521% ALGM 2.505% SLAB 2.387% COHU 2.322% DIOD 2.187% MBLY 2.115% Click to enlarge

Performance

In the last 10 years, PSI has returned an average of 24.58% per year and the underlying index 25.41%. The graph below shows the total return of both the fund and benchmark in the same period:

Data by YCharts

Though the tracking error is significant, it's to be expected with such a high turnover and expense ratio. Let's also take a moment to see the fund's performance relative to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) since PSI was launched:

Data by YCharts

Interesting to see that the ETF has lagged behind SPY for quite some time before it started outperforming it. But what's even more interesting to note is how volatile it appears. And it is:

portfoliovisualizer.com

Nonetheless, the much better returns PSI realized made up for the volatility as suggested by the Sharpe ratio.

Now, with various projections suggesting significant future growth of the semiconductor industry as a whole for the next decade, it's natural for investors to seek exposure to it. But is PSI the best vehicle for this? Let us compare it to some of its peers, starting from their historical returns and attempting to interpret any significant differences.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, PSI underperformed most of its competitors above except one by a significant margin. With that being said, I was unable to find a strong reason why this is the case. These funds don't have a specific bias related to price, fundamentals, momentum, etc. One thing is for certain, however; different holdings and weightings are responsible for the difference in performance. But as I have no conviction that the weighting methodologies pursued by the other ETFs will keep helping them deliver superior returns, I'll have to dismiss their historical ones as selection factors here.

The other thing that caught my attention is the performance of the Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (PXQ). First, it managed to significantly outperform the rest of the pack for quite some time until their explosive upward trend began in 2020, correlated to the global chip shortage we experienced. Second, because of just this unusual period for the industry (2020-2023), PXQ seems to have performed with less volatility. And it has indeed, but not low enough for superior risk-adjusted returns.

portfoliovisualizer.com

Fees

Ticker Expense Ratio AUM Inception Date PSI 0.55% $653.93M 06/23/2005 XSD 0.35% $1.49B 01/31/2006 SMH 0.35% $9.78B 12/20/2011 PXQ 0.63% $40.06M 06/23/2005 SOXX 0.35% $8.95B 07/10/2001 FTXL 0.60% $1.19B 09/20/2016 SOXQ 0.19% $144.20M 06/09/2021 Click to enlarge

As you can see, PSI is not very attractive when it comes to its expense ratio. SMH charges 0.35% and has the largest AUM size and highest trading volume.

Another good option would be the Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) which charges 0.19% and has a good trading volume for its much smaller AUM size.

Risks

Investing in PSI comes with the following risks you should be aware of:

Equity Risk: The ETF is subject to the possibility of depreciation due to economic shifts impacting the stock market as well as a specific holding, which include changes in interest rates and economic downturns.

Market Risk: The value of PSI can decrease as much as the underlying stocks which can be negatively impacted by various factors like natural disasters, terrorism, war, disease, etc.

Semiconductors Industry Risk: Companies in the semiconductor industry can be negatively impacted by technological advancements, shifting demand, increased competition, R&D expenses, etc.

For the full list of risks, you better take a look at the related prospectus.

Verdict

In conclusion, PSI doesn't seem to be the right fund to hold in anticipation of more growth in the semiconductor space. Setting its historical underperformance aside, its expense ratio is significantly higher than what outperforming peers are charging. Also, it's not near enough to those alternatives in terms of AUM size and trading volume, though it's one of the oldest out there.

If I wanted exposure to a basket of semiconductor companies, I would choose SMH. It's the largest ETF in the space with the most trading volume, offering exposure at a fair price. Again, its outperformance is impressive but I don't know why it happened to properly appreciate it.

Do you? Let me know in the comments. I'm also looking forward to learning what your approach to semiconductor stocks is. Thank you for reading.