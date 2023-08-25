onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The market environment seems to be still very difficult for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) to navigate as the company saw demand fall and revised their guidance for 2023 as they saw EBITDA falling by 16%. The share price has been on a constant decline for the last 12 months and I don't see anything pointing to a reversal unfortunately. The company has a very broad set of markets that it serves and this seems to somewhat overextend the company, quite frankly. With that, the revenues are hard to recover sometimes and risks start to build up, not only for the company but for investors as shares are being diluted to raise capital for operational expenses.

I find the risk profile to be quite large currently and will be rating the company a sell, unfortunately. The earnings multiple is quite low at just around 5, but the performance is indicating that this might be justified and investing brings investors quite little still. An uptick in demand and volumes is necessary before considering a higher rating, in my opinion.

Company Segments

SSL has gathered up a diverse set of operations over the years and focuses on integrated chemical and energy enterprises in South Africa. The company's influence spans across a diverse spectrum of operations, enabling it to carve a niche in various industries. SSL's diverse endeavors are classified into six distinct segments, each representing a pivotal facet of its dynamic business portfolio: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia.

This sort of expansive reach has been a positive for SSL over the years but also has led to some faltering performances. The company for example guided recently for an up to 16% decline in EBITDA which further added to the downward trend the share price is within. As for some of the offerings for the company they include acetate, carbon, and fertilizers among a varied amount of other products. Included in the chemical sector the company trades at a discount of about 60% at least based on earnings alone. But the poor guidance and performance so far seem to have made this warranted for the business, unfortunately. Viewing it as a potential buy right now I think would be a mistake given the track record recently. The yield seems unsustainable if the EBITDA continues going down and the pace of diluting shares is also picking up.

Segment Overview (Investor Presentation)

As for the future of the business, the focus seems to be on securing solid market positions across the various segments and continuing to generate decent shareholder returns through dividend distributions. But when the share price is decreasing the way it does, then any dividends are essentially not worth it and doesn't offset the otherwise capital losses and poor ROI for investors.

With a wide range of markets as well, the management of SSL is seemingly quite positive toward investing more in renewables as a future source of revenues. The target of achieving a net-zero by 2050 is still existing, but the likelihood of it being real depends heavily on the dedication of companies like SSL. If there are strong incentives and the government pushes in South Africa for these moves, then I could see the route that SSL going down to be beneficial, but right now it doesn't seem like that. If worse EBITDA is the result, then I think selling out right now is the best course of action.

Earnings Highlights

On a YoY basis, the last report showcased a 15% decline for the company as the topline faltered and landed at $8.9 billion in comparison to $10.5 billion in FY2022.

Segments (Earnings Report)

If this trend continues then I think that SSL will continue to trade in the range it does and a significant discount is justified. Some of the segments in the company that were hurt the most were performance solutions and polymers. These fell by 21% and 18% respectively. Looking back at 2021 though, the company is still up based on revenues which are decent at least, but the momentum needs to be maintained for SSL to be valued at anything higher than it does today.

Risks

In the energy arena, operational risks span a broad spectrum. Energy production and distribution involve an intricate interplay of equipment, technology, personnel, and regulatory compliance. The potential for accidents, equipment failures, or disruptions in the supply chain can have far-reaching consequences, impacting not only a company's financial health but also its reputation as a responsible industry participant. The broad set of market exposure the company has can prove to be a risk and challenge, as navigating all of them efficiently is far more straining the just focusing on one alone.

Business Model (Investor Presentation)

Regulatory compliance is an ever-present concern across these intricate industries. Non-compliance with stringent regulations can result in fines, legal actions, and reputational damage. The complex and evolving regulatory landscape demands constant vigilance and proactive measures to ensure adherence to guidelines and standards. With exposure to scrutinized markets like oil and gas, the company also opens itself up to more regulatory issues and expansion can often be expensive as taxes and fewer incentives are placed on the industries.

The management of commodity price risk is a multifaceted endeavor for Sasol. To mitigate the impact of price volatility, the company often employs a mix of strategies, including hedging and risk management initiatives. By entering into financial instruments designed to offset potential losses from adverse price movements, Sasol seeks to safeguard its financial performance from abrupt swings in commodity markets.

Final Words

The share price for SSL has fallen immensely over the last 12 months, and the earnings multiple is barely above 5. With a yield of 9% though, I think investors are still likely to get a bad deal here. The margins and EBITDA are falling, and then the dividend is not looking as sustainable as previously. The payout ratio for example is approaching 50% if margins and the bottom line continue down. I find the risk profile here to be too much and will be issuing a sell rating for the company. Besides that, the company seems to have also ticked up the rate of share dilution which further harms investors in the company, unfortunately.