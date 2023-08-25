Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sasol Limited: Share Price Decline Is Warranted As Guidance Disappoints

Aug. 25, 2023 6:07 AM ETSasol Limited (SSL)
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
352 Followers

Summary

  • Sasol Limited is facing a difficult market environment, with falling demand and a projected 16% decline in EBITDA by 2023.
  • The company's broad set of markets and diverse operations have led to faltering performances and a downward trend in the share price.
  • The management is focused on securing market positions and generating shareholder returns, but the poor performance and decreasing share price make it a risky investment.

Hydrogen Storage Compartment, Wind Turbines, Solar Panels And Li-ion Battery Container On Seacoast. Energy Storage System

onurdongel/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The market environment seems to be still very difficult for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) to navigate as the company saw demand fall and revised their guidance for 2023 as they saw EBITDA falling

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
352 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and banking sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.