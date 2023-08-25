Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal Could Have A Meta Platforms Moment As Shares Represent Deep Value

Aug. 25, 2023 8:45 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)META1 Comment
Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.47K Followers

Summary

  • Shares of PayPal and META reached all-time highs in 2021 but have since experienced significant declines.
  • PYPL is facing increased competition from tech giants like Alphabet, Apple, and Amazon in the payment space.
  • PYPL's revenue growth rates and transactional metrics have been declining, raising concerns about its future growth potential.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Meta Platforms (META) made all-time highs in the summer of 2021 as PYPL reached $308.53 on 7/19/21 and META hit $378.69 on 9/6/21. Shareholders of both companies watched tremendous gains vanish as shares

This article was written by

Steven Fiorillo profile picture
Steven Fiorillo
27.47K Followers
I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL, META, AAPL, GOOGL, AMZN, KO, TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Today, 8:53 AM
Comments (1.31K)
Paypal is ubiquitious amongst people and merchants that process electronic payments. Paypal has first-mover advantage. I used to be treasurer for a non-profit. As the webmaster who knows almost nothing, I was able to easily insert Paypal's "pay by credit card" coding into the web site. On top of ease-of use, Paypal's take-rate was amongst the lowest of all other merchants we compared. Paypal's revenues were over $7.3 bill in 2Q23. Paypal earning close to $4/sh per year. Buying back shares. Business model, cash flow, profits, etc... all indicate share price will recover. All the doubters who say other merchant card processors will outdo Paypal, there's no evidence for saying this. Paypal has an excellent product which merchants and customers love. If I'm wrong, how to explain net revenues... 3/31/23... $7.04 bill... vs 6/30/23... 7.29 bill... so revenues are tredning up... net inc $1.03 bil or .92/eps diluted... buying back $5 bill of shs in fy23
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.