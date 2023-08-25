Crescat Capital August Letter: Violent Repricing
There is a high probability of a recession in the next twelve months according to the NY Fed’s statistically significant yield-curve inversion model. One wouldn’t know it by looking at risk premia across equity and credit markets. Sub-investment-grade corporate bonds are just one area where there is a glaring imbalance. As one can see in our model below, in the entire history of the junk bond market, a contraction in the real economy has been synonymous with a blowout in high-yield credit spreads. Indeed, that is what this model is forecasting over the next year.
Junk credit spreads look highly vulnerable to “violent repricing”, a term that Stanford PhD economist and investment manager John Hussman recently used on X/Twitter to describe his model’s 60%+ downside risk to get to fair value on the S&P 500 (SP500, SPX).
Technically speaking, junk bonds look ripe for a near-term breakdown out of a bearish triangle formation. The 10-year Treasury yield just breached its highest levels in sixteen years, since pre-GFC, and is a potential catalyst.
We would note that the private equity industry is highly dependent on junk bond debt financing for its equity deals. Implied risk premia among private equity fund sponsor stocks, as measured by tangible common equity to market cap are historically tight while leverage is high. At the same time, industry portfolio valuation policies are coming under scrutiny, there is significant exposure to distressed commercial real estate, and client net inflows are under pressure. We see downside risk to their lofty stock prices.
A Warning in the FOMC Minutes
As far as the Fed’s more comprehensive outlook for a near-term recession, in its latest FOMC minutes last week, it summarized that the risks to its baseline projections for real growth and inflation are currently skewed in three ways:
- Risk that real economic growth comes in less than projected.
- Risk that inflation comes in higher than projected due to persistent factors including potentially adverse supply shocks; and
- Risk that additional tightening is “required” due to the second risk which would cause even further downside risk to its projections for real GDP.
We believe what the Fed just gave us is the roadmap for a coming stagflationary recession. No one can say that they did not give the world full disclosure and fair warning.
When it comes to hiking the US economy into a recession, the Fed is a serial killer. It is a tough job, but the central bank must do it. Soft landings are rare because the concept of taking the punch bowl away early sounds good in theory but is nearly impossible in practice. Inflationary forces inevitably build from too-easy monetary and fiscal policies, and ultimately the Fed is left with no other choice. Such is the business cycle. But even with strong recessionary signals like a massively inverted yield curve, investor animal spirits driven by backward-looking FOMO and MOMO will often rage like they are today provoking the Fed even more to crush foolish dreams by turning the screws of monetary tightening one more time.
Megacap Tech Wreck in the Making
The double-top formation in the NYSE FANG+ index is a bearish technical sign. The historically tight risk premia (low earnings yield relative to Treasuries) for this group of former megacap winners combined with the Fed tightening is the bigger fundamental and macro setup. The trailing aggregate P/E for these ten megacap companies is a historically high 45 times. In this case, analysts’ highly questionable year-ahead earnings growth projections of 55% are contributing to the likely mispricing. We see these estimates as ludicrous aspirational targets fueled by “AI” euphoria.
How could the earnings of ten of the world’s biggest technology-oriented companies be immune from a highly probable recession? In our analysis, these companies’ combined earnings twelve months out are doomed to disappoint badly while their stock prices should become the subject of a violent repricing. For the roadmap, refer to the performance of large-cap tech stocks during the 2001 recession in the wake of the Internet bubble.
Tech Stocks vs. 10-year Treasuries
10-year Treasury prices just broke down below the levels that triggered the bank runs earlier this year. Maintaining high earnings multiples for financial assets requires a low discount rate which is also known as the “cost of capital”. For stocks, there are three components to estimating this rate for purposes of a discounted cash flow valuation model. The risk-free rate, which is often assumed to be the 10-year Treasury yield, is just one of the building blocks. But Treasury yields alone are not the discount rate for risky assets. A risk premium to Treasuries needs to be applied. There are risk premiums for general equity market risk and for stock-specific risk. The recent increase in the risk-free rate alone should be driving valuations for popular tech stocks lower, as it did in 2022. This relationship can be seen in the chart below, but there has been a major speculative divergence in 2023, one that is destined to be reconciled in our view, potentially very soon.
Hidden Losses at Banks
It was not just a liquidity problem but a solvency problem that triggered the bank runs and failures earlier this year. The banking system at large is solvent but has taken a hit. There are several banks, however, that still have a potential solvency problem in our analysis. We think this risk is underappreciated. Additional capital has been raised at these troubled banks to protect depositors, but the problem not appreciated is that it has only made the common equity shareholders of these firms more likely to suffer. We think investors at large still do not get it, though the rating agencies at least have started to wake up.
Let us try to explain. On average from 1996 to 2020, US banks’ “Held-to-Maturity” securities accounted for about 3% of their total assets of US, whereas “Available-for-Sale” securities accounted for 16%. In late 2020, we begin to see a divergence from their nearly 25-year-long relationship. Banks start classifying more securities as Held-to-Maturity. Then starting in early to mid-2022, when the Federal Reserve began its interest rate hiking cycle, banks began classifying fewer securities as Available-for-Sale while continuing to increase their Held-to-Maturity holdings.
By swapping out Available-for-Sale holdings for Held-to-Maturity ones, banks pulled the wool over investors’ eyes by avoiding having to mark to market their rapidly depreciating long-duration Treasury portfolios hit by rising interest rates.
On March 10, 2023, the wool was partially lifted when Silicon Valley Bank failed. SVB’s liquidity issues revealed an underlying solvency issue, a massive hidden loss on its Held-to-Maturity securities that when adjusted for fair value, would bring its adjusted tangible common equity below zero. The narrative at the time was that this was merely a liquidity crisis and an isolated incident, but it was far from the truth. Other significant-sized big bank failures would follow at Signature and First Republic which faced similar fair-value losses on their Treasury holdings. The narrative, however, has remained that these were isolated incidents and mere liquidity issues. We disagree and believe there are still significant hidden, though yet unrealized, losses at some banks lurking.
As of June 30, 2023, 75 of the largest banks in the United States are still using the Held-to-Maturity classification to mask a combined total of $266 billion in unrealized losses. To date, that number is likely higher due to additional interest rate increases. If the Held-to-Maturity securities were marked to market, the tangible common equity of these banks would decrease by an average of 17%. In total, we believe bank stocks can survive this hit, and depositors can be made whole, but at least one large one, in our analysis, still faces a serious solvency problem at the common stock level that is not fully appreciated and is a major risk to its stock price.
While from the bank’s perspective, classifying securities as Held-to-Maturity appears to be a great accounting trick to avoid reporting losses on their balance sheets, it does come at a cost, liquidity. Once classified as Held to Maturity, the bank must hold that security until it matures. They are not allowed to sell a Held-to-Maturity security in response to changes in interest rates, prepayment risk, the bank’s liquidity, funding sources, etc. If an entity does sell or transfer a Held-to-Maturity security, it calls into question its ability and intent to hold all securities classified as Held-to-Maturity. This can result in the tainting of its entire Held-to-Maturity portfolio which would force them to reclassify all securities as Available for Sale. This in turn means marking all those securities to market value and suddenly, the hidden losses are hidden no more.
A bank can receive cash advances from their district’s Federal Reserve Bank, but doing so often comes along with unwanted attention and questions regarding their solvency. The preferred, discrete lender of last resort is the Federal Home Loan Bank (OTCPK:FHLB). Leading up to both the tech bust and global financial crisis, financial institutions began ramping up their borrowing from the FHLB, and it’s happening again now at an unprecedented rate. The writing on the wall is clear, when financial institutions are in distress and face liquidity challenges, they call the Federal Home Loan Bank. Both Silicon Valley Bank and First Republic Bank appeared on the FHLB top 10 borrowers list ahead of their failures.
The current state of the banking industry is the true definition of the classic idiom, “being caught between a rock and a hard place.” They created investment portfolios based on an economic climate that wouldn’t last; when the post-Covid boom cooled, inflation ticked up, and interest rates began to rise, they doubled down on their decisions and attempted to weather the storm. There is indeed a liquidity problem throughout the banking industry, and it could lead to more solvency problems. Banks are unable to sell 45% of their short & long-term investments because they are classified as Held-to-Maturity and doing so would result in the reclassification to Available-for-Sale, exposing them to mark-to-market losses that they have been attempting to avoid. If long-duration Treasury yields continue to rise, these losses would become worse.
There is no easy solution to the unrealized and unmarked Held-to-Maturity loss problem. If long-term rates continue to rise, we think banks will have little choice but to raise dilutive equity capital at the same time as they are under distress. This would not be positive for their stock prices.
It is Not all Doom and Gloom
According to our models, there is deep undervaluation and substantial upside return potential in the commodity and scarce natural resource side of the financial markets today.
Some of the highest appreciation potential in our view is in high-quality exploration-focused mining stocks that are building new viable metal resource ounces in the ground through drilling and discovery. In our analysis, that is the highest wealth-creation phase of the mining industry value curve. With the credentials and deep industry experience of Quinton Hennigh, PhD, Crescat’s geologic and technical director to help guide us, Crescat has built an exciting portfolio of tier-1 exploration projects.
Crescat’s significant long-activist metals exposure is about bringing institutional capital to the capital-starved exploration industry. This critical segment of the mining industry offers the potential for extraordinary risk-adjusted returns ahead of a secular commodity bull market. High-quality explorers in particular are likely to benefit from a robust new M&A cycle after more than a decade of underinvestment by the major producers.
Many of the stocks in this already beaten-down sector have incredibly low valuations and implicitly too-high risk premia. They have extraordinarily high growth and appreciation potential not only during the likely coming stagflationary recession but also in the commodity investment boom that should drive the eventual recovery.
Great Rotation
Once per business cycle, tactical-oriented investors are given the opportunity to act ahead of a recession. The timing is never a slam dunk, but sometimes the signals are so strong and the securities mispricings so extreme, that action is warranted. At Crescat, we think now is one of those times.
Getting the important nuance of whether the coming downturn is likely to be inflationary or disinflationary one is crucial to investment success. Companies that own scarce natural resources are likely to benefit substantially in the stagflationary contraction that we foresee based on our macro and fundamental analysis. There is a huge, long-side market opportunity here that we think far too many investors who might agree with the recession call are likely to miss. Those who could miss it are the ones with a backward-looking deflationary bias.
We believe such thinking is pervasive and a crowded trade. That is the major reason commodity stocks are so undervalued. Recession deflationists are more inclined to buy long-term Treasury bonds than they are to buy commodities. We call this fighting the last war. Yet stagflationary recessions happen too, and they are quite different than deflationary ones. It is not just banks that have been wrongfooted on this trade to date. Fund managers have gotten it wrong too and their positioning on the long end of the Treasury curve remains historically crowded according to the BofA Global Fund Manager survey.
Similarly, inflation expectations have already come down substantially in the last year while structural inflationary forces persist. In our analysis, a second wave of inflation will soon emerge driven by large fiscal deficits, wage inflationary pressures, manufacturing onshoring, and commodity supply shocks.
Now more than ever, we believe it is time for investors to rotate out of historically overvalued financial assets and into historically undervalued critical resources.
|Performance data represents past performance, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Performance data is subject to revision following each monthly reconciliation and/or annual audit. Historical net returns reflect the performance of an investor who invested from inception and is eligible to participate in new issues. Net returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends and earnings and the deduction of all fees and expenses (including a management fee and incentive allocation, where applicable). Individual performance may be lower or higher than the performance data presented. The performance of Crescat’s private funds may not be directly comparable to the performance of other private or registered funds. The currency used to express performance is U.S. dollars. Investors may obtain the most current performance data and private offering memorandum for Crescat’s private funds by emailing a request to info@crescat.net.
Bloomberg Hedge Fund Newsletter
Our Precious Metals Fund was the top-performing hedge fund in July 2023 among those covered in the Bloomberg Hedge Fund Newsletter. The Global Macro Fund and Long Short Fund also made the list with positive performance for the month.
We strongly encourage you to reach out to us if you are interested in learning more about our strategies. You can email or call Marek using the contact information below.
Kevin C. Smith, CFA, Founding Member & Chief Investment Officer
Tavi Costa, Member & Macro Strategist
