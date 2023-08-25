Palo Alto Networks Vs. SentinelOne: Why One Reigns Supreme (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- When analyzing SentinelOne and Palo Alto Networks, I observed distinct differences in their cybersecurity strategies.
- Palo Alto Networks stands out for its cost-effective, comprehensive protection, while SentinelOne offers flexibility and advanced technology at a higher price point.
- Examining customer adoption trends, it's evident that these companies cater to different niches within the cybersecurity market.
- I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is being shopped around. Consequently, I no longer believe it makes sense to keep my sell rating on this name. Here I go through the postmortem and explain why I was bearish on SentinelOne over the past year and why I've been recommending Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).
I compare and contrast the two companies, and show the strengths and weakness of both companies.
Rapid Recap
I had been openly bearish on SentinelOne for more than a year. In fact, as I titled in my previous bearish analysis two months ago, I was the only analyst on SA this past year that has been demonstrably bearish on SentinelOne.
For my part, I didn't see the merit of investing in this company. I was not convinced that SentinelOne provided investors with a positive risk reward.
Moreover, in the interest of transparency, it's not that I was opposed to investing in cybersecurity. That's categorically not the case!
Indeed, I've been recommending Palo Alto Networks over this past year (disclosure: I'm long PANW).
So what's next?
Why I'm Upgrading to SentinelOne to a Hold Rating
News that SentinelOne is seeking an exit has not been denied by the company. Analysts and investment bankers are now busy attempting to drum up interest in the company.
And for my part, I could easily see someone seeking to increase their exposure to cybersecurity taking this opportunity to bid for SentinelOne.
That being said, in the same way as I was bold enough to be bearish on SentinelOne when nearly none else was, I will declare my assertion that Palo Alto Networks will not be acquiring SentinelOne.
And to be clear, it's not that I don't consider SentinelOne's technology good enough for Palo Alto Networks, that's not the claim I'm making at all.
On the contrary, I'll declare that SentinelOne's technology is perhaps the most advanced in the industry. The problems that SentinelOne had are the exact reason why Palo Alto Networks flourished.
Both companies' strategies were the two sides of the same coin.
What Makes Palo Alto and SentinelOne Different?
Palo Alto's business is nowhere near as technologically advanced as SentinelOne. Nobody would dispute otherwise. But what made Palo Alto stand out and why I recommended it in the first place, is that Palo Alto's business strategy has been to be a high-value, low-cost cybersecurity company. They are providing reasonably high technologically advanced extended detection and response, without the aggressive price tag. More on this soon.
Here's some context. Palo Alto Networks is recognized for its Cortex extended detection and response platform, which offers comprehensive protection encompassing endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. It's like a versatile security fortress that combines various layers of defense. This platform is particularly suitable for organizations, especially mainstream IT users, safeguarding critical assets that require robust protection across multiple fronts.
That being said, the drawback of Palo Alto Networks is that it can not be easily integrated with other application programming interfaces. Put simply, Palo Alto's platform is less customizable than SentinelOne's offerings. Palo Alto Networks is targeting the masses.
On the other hand, SentinelOne specializes in Endpoint Detection and Response and Extended Detection and Response capabilities. It carries a higher price tag but offers flexibility in its solutions.
SentinelOne boasts strong performance in security evaluations. However, its key challenge has been its meager market share. As a consequence, it's had to rely on upselling to a smaller customer base than some of its cybersecurity peers.
Let me provide further context. In the graphic that follows we see SentinelOne's customers spending more than $100K in ARR for Q1 of last year:
You can see that customers had increased by 113% y/y. And now, in the graphic that follows see SentinelOne's latest quarterly figures.
The customer adoption curve has slowed dramatically, going from triple-digit growth to 61% y/y in twelve months. Clearly, this demonstrates that paying customers are not finding as much value as they were twelve months ago.
As followers of my work know, it's important not to get distracted with narratives. Focus instead on the customer adoption curve. Everything follows on from that.
In summary, Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne are significant players in the cybersecurity arena, but they diverge in their areas of expertise and focus. Palo Alto Networks provides an integrated and robust security suite, while SentinelOne specializes in endpoint and extended detection and response solutions.
And in a time when IT budgets are already stretched, the macro environment didn't lend itself for SentinelOne to thrive.
The Bottom Line
I'm faced with a bit of uncertainty here regarding SentinelOne. Previously, I held a bearish stance on the company for over a year, questioning its investment potential. However, the recent news of SentinelOne looking for an exit strategy has shifted the landscape. While it's not confirmed yet, some investors might see an opportunity in this cybersecurity player.
Nonetheless, I want to make it clear that I don't believe Palo Alto Networks, which I've recommended in the past year, will acquire SentinelOne. It's not a matter of technology capability; SentinelOne's tech is highly advanced. Instead, it's about differing business strategies. Palo Alto Networks focuses on offering high-value, reasonably advanced cybersecurity solutions without a hefty price tag, targeting a broader audience. In contrast, SentinelOne specializes in more customized but pricier Endpoint Detection and Response solutions.
To add more context, SentinelOne has faced challenges in expanding its market share. Although they initially saw impressive growth in customer adoption, the pace has slowed down, suggesting possible issues with customer value.
In summary, both Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne have their strengths and weaknesses in the cybersecurity domain, and the evolving landscape adds an air of uncertainty to my sell rating on SentinelOne's future.
Strong Investment Potential
My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.
I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.
Investing Made EASY
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
- Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
- Check out members' reviews.
- High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
- The place where value is everything.
This article was written by
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.
DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I'm long PANW
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)