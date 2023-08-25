da-kuk

Investment Thesis

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is being shopped around. Consequently, I no longer believe it makes sense to keep my sell rating on this name. Here I go through the postmortem and explain why I was bearish on SentinelOne over the past year and why I've been recommending Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

I compare and contrast the two companies, and show the strengths and weakness of both companies.

Rapid Recap

Author's stock rating on SentinelOne

I had been openly bearish on SentinelOne for more than a year. In fact, as I titled in my previous bearish analysis two months ago, I was the only analyst on SA this past year that has been demonstrably bearish on SentinelOne.

For my part, I didn't see the merit of investing in this company. I was not convinced that SentinelOne provided investors with a positive risk reward.

Moreover, in the interest of transparency, it's not that I was opposed to investing in cybersecurity. That's categorically not the case!

Indeed, I've been recommending Palo Alto Networks over this past year (disclosure: I'm long PANW).

So what's next?

Why I'm Upgrading to SentinelOne to a Hold Rating

News that SentinelOne is seeking an exit has not been denied by the company. Analysts and investment bankers are now busy attempting to drum up interest in the company.

And for my part, I could easily see someone seeking to increase their exposure to cybersecurity taking this opportunity to bid for SentinelOne.

That being said, in the same way as I was bold enough to be bearish on SentinelOne when nearly none else was, I will declare my assertion that Palo Alto Networks will not be acquiring SentinelOne.

And to be clear, it's not that I don't consider SentinelOne's technology good enough for Palo Alto Networks, that's not the claim I'm making at all.

On the contrary, I'll declare that SentinelOne's technology is perhaps the most advanced in the industry. The problems that SentinelOne had are the exact reason why Palo Alto Networks flourished.

Both companies' strategies were the two sides of the same coin.

What Makes Palo Alto and SentinelOne Different?

Palo Alto's business is nowhere near as technologically advanced as SentinelOne. Nobody would dispute otherwise. But what made Palo Alto stand out and why I recommended it in the first place, is that Palo Alto's business strategy has been to be a high-value, low-cost cybersecurity company. They are providing reasonably high technologically advanced extended detection and response, without the aggressive price tag. More on this soon.

Here's some context. Palo Alto Networks is recognized for its Cortex extended detection and response platform, which offers comprehensive protection encompassing endpoints, networks, and cloud environments. It's like a versatile security fortress that combines various layers of defense. This platform is particularly suitable for organizations, especially mainstream IT users, safeguarding critical assets that require robust protection across multiple fronts.

That being said, the drawback of Palo Alto Networks is that it can not be easily integrated with other application programming interfaces. Put simply, Palo Alto's platform is less customizable than SentinelOne's offerings. Palo Alto Networks is targeting the masses.

On the other hand, SentinelOne specializes in Endpoint Detection and Response and Extended Detection and Response capabilities. It carries a higher price tag but offers flexibility in its solutions.

SentinelOne boasts strong performance in security evaluations. However, its key challenge has been its meager market share. As a consequence, it's had to rely on upselling to a smaller customer base than some of its cybersecurity peers.

Let me provide further context. In the graphic that follows we see SentinelOne's customers spending more than $100K in ARR for Q1 of last year:

S fiscal Q1 2023

You can see that customers had increased by 113% y/y. And now, in the graphic that follows see SentinelOne's latest quarterly figures.

S fiscal Q1 2024

The customer adoption curve has slowed dramatically, going from triple-digit growth to 61% y/y in twelve months. Clearly, this demonstrates that paying customers are not finding as much value as they were twelve months ago.

As followers of my work know, it's important not to get distracted with narratives. Focus instead on the customer adoption curve. Everything follows on from that.

In summary, Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne are significant players in the cybersecurity arena, but they diverge in their areas of expertise and focus. Palo Alto Networks provides an integrated and robust security suite, while SentinelOne specializes in endpoint and extended detection and response solutions.

And in a time when IT budgets are already stretched, the macro environment didn't lend itself for SentinelOne to thrive.

The Bottom Line

I'm faced with a bit of uncertainty here regarding SentinelOne. Previously, I held a bearish stance on the company for over a year, questioning its investment potential. However, the recent news of SentinelOne looking for an exit strategy has shifted the landscape. While it's not confirmed yet, some investors might see an opportunity in this cybersecurity player.

Nonetheless, I want to make it clear that I don't believe Palo Alto Networks, which I've recommended in the past year, will acquire SentinelOne. It's not a matter of technology capability; SentinelOne's tech is highly advanced. Instead, it's about differing business strategies. Palo Alto Networks focuses on offering high-value, reasonably advanced cybersecurity solutions without a hefty price tag, targeting a broader audience. In contrast, SentinelOne specializes in more customized but pricier Endpoint Detection and Response solutions.

To add more context, SentinelOne has faced challenges in expanding its market share. Although they initially saw impressive growth in customer adoption, the pace has slowed down, suggesting possible issues with customer value.

In summary, both Palo Alto Networks and SentinelOne have their strengths and weaknesses in the cybersecurity domain, and the evolving landscape adds an air of uncertainty to my sell rating on SentinelOne's future.