Domo, Inc. (DOMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Aug. 25, 2023 5:42 AM ETDomo, Inc. (DOMO)
Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call August 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Peter Lowry - Vice President, Investor Relations

Josh James - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

David Jolley - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derrick Wood - TD Cowen

Patrick Walravens - JMP Securities

Sanjit Singh - Morgan Stanley

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Domo Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Peter Lowry, Domo Vice President of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Peter Lowry

Good afternoon, and welcome. On the call today, we have Josh James, our Founder and CEO; and David Jolley, our Chief Financial Officer. I'll lead off with our safe harbor statement and then onto the call.

Our press release was issued after the market close and is posted on the Investor Relations section of our website, where this call is also being webcast. Statements made on this call include forward-looking statements related to our business under federal securities laws. These statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These include, but are not limited to, statements about future and prospects or financial projections and cash position; statements regarding the potential of our consumption-based pricing; statements about our sales team and technology; our expectations for new business opportunities, transactions and initiatives; statements regarding our channel of communication and upcoming events; statements regarding the potential of artificial intelligence and its impact on our business; and statements regarding the impact of macroeconomic and other conditions on our business.

