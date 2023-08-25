Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Google: Strong Company At A Reasonable Price

Aug. 25, 2023 6:44 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)GOOGL1 Comment
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
736 Followers

Summary

  • Alphabet's strong position in web search and YouTube, along with opportunities in cloud and AI, make it a buy at current prices.
  • Advertising is expected to rebound and accelerate, benefiting Alphabet's revenues.
  • YouTube has significant potential for advertising growth and could become a substantial revenue generator for Alphabet.

Parent Company Of Google, Alphabet Reports Quarterly Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

I wanted to take a closer look at Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOG) financial position over the last couple of years to see how it has evolved and to see what kind of revenue catalysts the company has

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
736 Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GOOG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jlexus1953
Today, 7:37 AM
Premium
Comments (1.86K)
Alphabet is a great company and this article supports that position. According to Y Charts long term debt is around 12 billion so I am interested in the statement that debt is 78 billion. Also while there is a lot of completion for cloud services why would Google cloud go from a profit to a 5 billion loss?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.