Article Thesis

Two of the largest Canadian banks, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) have reported their recently ended quarter earnings results. In this article, we will take a look at which Canadian banking giant fared better, while we will also look at the valuations and dividend properties of these two companies to evaluate which one is the better investment right here.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada's Recent Results

Both companies reported their quarterly earnings results, for their respective fiscal second quarter (in the case of TD) and third quarter (in the case of RY), on Thursday. The results of these major Canadian banks got a lot of attention from investors and analysts, as some investors are fearing headwinds in the Canadian real estate space and the potential impact of these macro headwinds on the profitability of Canadian banks. Let's start by saying that the results of both Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada were far from bad for both banks and that it does not look like there is a lot to worry about when it comes to the impact of the Canadian housing market on these two companies.

Toronto-Dominion Bank managed to grow its sales by an attractive 12% year over year, to C$13.0 billion. Meanwhile, Royal Bank of Canada enjoyed even better sales growth, as its top line soared 20% year over year, hitting C$14.5 billion. Of course, taking a closer look is important. Looking at revenue growth in USD, the growth rate looks a little different for both companies, but RY remains the faster-growing one. While currency rate fluctuations can impact results slightly in the short term, I believe that investors should not put too much thought into forex rates -- the Canadian Dollar and the US Dollar do not fluctuate too much against each other, and in the long run, underlying results will be much more impactful than short-term currency rate fluctuations.

Royal Bank of Canada explains that its revenue was partially driven by one-time effects in the insurance business, PBCAE, or policyholder benefits, claims, and acquisition expenses. Adjusted for these effects, revenues would have risen by 16% year over year, which is still a pretty strong result, however. Many other banks are experiencing significant revenue growth as well, which can, at least partially, be attributed to higher net interest income. During times when interest rates are rising, banks and other lenders oftentimes hike up the rates they demand quicker compared to what they offer to depositors, which results in rising net interest margins. All else equal, this causes net interest income to expand, which, in turn, is an important contributor to company-wide revenue growth. But Royal Bank of Canada saw sales expand in other areas as well, including capital markets, wealth management, and so on, thus its growth was very broad-based during the period. This is good news, as it suggests that the company will likely be able to grow even once interest rates stop climbing, at least as long as momentum across its different business units can be maintained. The pending acquisition of HSBC Canada by Royal Bank of Canada could add to the company's revenue growth in the future as long as regulators approve the takeover.

Toronto-Dominion's business growth wasn't as pronounced compared to that at Royal Bank of Canada, but TD nevertheless grew at an attractive pace. It benefitted from rising interest rates as well, with its net interest margin expanding by 15 base points to 2.74%. Higher net interest margins and loan growth allowed Toronto-Dominion Bank to grow its Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking revenue by 7%, while growth also was appealing in other business units.

Overall, Royal Bank of Canada grew its business slightly faster, but the difference wasn't drastic. Looking at profits, we see that both companies increased their provisioning for credit losses during the most recent quarter, relative to the previous year's period. That makes sense, as the macro picture has become somewhat more cloudy for the economy not only in the US but globally. After all, the steep interest rate increases that were pushed through by central bankers have made it more likely that a recession will happen in the coming quarters, although it should be noted that it is not a sure thing that we will see a recession. No matter what, these two banks decided to prepare for a potential recession by increasing their provisions now, which is prudent. Higher provisions for credit losses result in lower reported net profits, all else equal, which means that this was a drag on the profitability of both banks. However, the higher revenue generation was working in these two banks' favor, which is why the hit to profits wasn't very large. Toronto-Dominion Bank saw its earnings per share decline by 3% year over year, which is far from dramatic, while Royal Bank of Canada actually managed to grow its earnings per share compared to the previous year's period, as earnings per share rose 11% to C$2.84. Overall, I thus believe that it is fair to say that Royal Bank of Canada has been performing somewhat better than Toronto-Dominion Bank in the recent past, although the latter's performance wasn't bad, either.

When it comes to the risk of a potential recession, looking at capital levels makes sense as well. Higher capital ratios mean lower risk, all else equal, and higher capital ratios also allow banks to be more generous with shareholder returns (via dividends and share repurchases) during good times. In general, Canadian banks are well-capitalized, and that also holds true for Toronto-Dominion Bank and Royal Bank of Canada. TD's Common Equity Tier 1 (or CET1) ratio stood at 11.0% at the end of the most recent quarter, which is very solid. Royal Bank of Canada has an even better capitalization level, however, as RY's CET1 ratio stood at a hefty 14.1% at the end of the most recent quarter. That is one of the strongest capitalization ratios not only in Canada but also compared to US-based banks. When it comes to capitalization levels, Royal Bank of Canada, again, looks stronger than its peer Toronto-Dominion Bank -- but even TD does look pretty solid.

Toronto-Dominion Versus RBC: Shareholder Returns And Stock Valuation

The operational performance and financial results of a company are important, but so are other factors, such as the payouts to shareholders and the valuation a company trades at.

Both TD and RY offer compelling dividend yields at current prices, with TD's dividend yield of 4.8% being somewhat higher than the dividend yield of 4.4% that is available from Royal Bank of Canada. Both companies have done buybacks in the past, but RY has had the more pronounced share count reduction over the last five years. TD did, however, announce a new 90 million share buyback authorization on the day of its earnings release, which is equal to around 5% of its current share count. Depending on whether the bank uses the complete authorization in the near term and depending on how many shares will be issued in the meantime, e.g. as a form of compensation for management and some employees, we could see a substantial share count reduction from TD going forward.

Looking at the valuation of the two banks, we see the following:

Neither bank looks expensive on a price to earnings basis, but Toronto-Dominion Bank is cheaper than its peer Royal Bank of Canada nevertheless. That makes sense to me: TD has weaker earnings growth and weaker capitalization levels, which is why the market puts a lower valuation on its stock. Or, in other words: RY looks even stronger on a fundamental basis compared to the already very solid TD, which is why a somewhat higher valuation for RY is justified. RY also trades at a premium compared to TD when it comes to the book value multiple.

TD Versus RY: Which Stock Is Better?

Results for both companies looked solid and surprised many investors that had feared that higher interest rates would hurt the Canadian housing market. While both banks have been adding to their credit loss provisions, neither bank seems to have any major problems. RY performed somewhat better than TD, but that doesn't mean that TD did perform badly.

For those who want to highest-quality pick, Royal Bank of Canada looks like the better choice, I believe. One can, however, also make a case for Toronto-Dominion Bank due to its lower valuation and higher starting yield -- especially retirees and other income-focused investors may prefer TD over RY due to that reason. Of course, one can also opt to own shares in both companies.